Saturday, June 16 , 2018, 9:18 am | Overcast 61º

 
 
 
 
Sports: A Noozhawk Partnership with The Lab and American Riviera Bank
The LabAmerican Riviera Bank
Boys Volleyball

Santa Barbara Sweeps San Marcos, Closes In On League Title

Will Rottman of Santa Barbara hits through a San Marcos blocker during the Dons’ three-set victory on Tuesday night.
Will Rottman of Santa Barbara hits through a San Marcos blocker during the Dons’ three-set victory on Tuesday night. (Ryan Cullom / Noozhawk photo)
By Barry Punzal, Noozhawk Sports Editor | April 12, 2016 | 9:30 p.m.

Setter Cord Pereira stretched the San Marcos blockers with superb playmaking, and Santa Barbara High moved closer to clinching the Channel League boys volleyball title with a 27-25, 25-21, 25-17 sweep on Tuesday night at J.R. Richards Gym.

Pereira recorded 45 assists in leading the Dons to their sixth league win without a defeat. They can clinch the title outright by beating Dos Pueblos on Thursday at home.

Santa Barbara was leading 22-17 in the first set when San Marcos caught fire and made a run. The Dons regained control, pulled out the victory and kept the Royals at bay for the rest of the match.

Bolden Brace led a balanced attack with 12 kills, Blake Kelley blasted 11, JM Cage put down 9, Will Rottman had 8 and Cooper Johnson added five in the middle. Cage and Johnson led the team with three blocks each and Kelley had two.

Dane Peterson had 13 kills and Jake Sofro 10 to lead San Marcos (2-3 in league). Middle Ian McLain had five kills and three blocks

Santa Barbara coach Chad Arneson lauded the play of Pierce Barnes at libero. He had a passing average of 2.65.

“He earned his role and is doing great for us, “ said Arneson of Barnes, who was called up from the JV team.

Kelley has provided solid play at the opposite position since Henry Hancock went down with an injury.

“Blake Kelley has really stepped up for us. He’s playing well for us at opposite. It’s nice to have depth and multisport athletes,” said Arneson.

Kelley was a standout wide receiver for the Dons in football and has signed with the University of San Diego.

Brace and Cage were members of Santa Barbara’s CIF championship basketball team.

Arneson thanked the basketball coaches for sharing their players. He also praised the play of the freshman Rottman and the serving of Dane Westwick.

“It definitely was a team win,” said Arneson.

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.

Become a Noozhawk Supporter

First name
Last name
Enter your email
Select your membership level
×

Payment Information

You are purchasing:

Payment Method

Pay by Credit Card:

Mastercard, Visa, American Express, Discover

Pay with Apple Pay or Google Pay:

Noozhawk partners with Stripe to provide secure invoicing and payments processing.

  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click Here to Get Started >

Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >
 
 