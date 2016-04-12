Santa Barbara Sweeps San Marcos, Closes In On League Title

Boys Volleyball

Setter Cord Pereira stretched the San Marcos blockers with superb playmaking, and Santa Barbara High moved closer to clinching the Channel League boys volleyball title with a 27-25, 25-21, 25-17 sweep on Tuesday night at J.R. Richards Gym.

Pereira recorded 45 assists in leading the Dons to their sixth league win without a defeat. They can clinch the title outright by beating Dos Pueblos on Thursday at home.

Santa Barbara was leading 22-17 in the first set when San Marcos caught fire and made a run. The Dons regained control, pulled out the victory and kept the Royals at bay for the rest of the match.

Bolden Brace led a balanced attack with 12 kills, Blake Kelley blasted 11, JM Cage put down 9, Will Rottman had 8 and Cooper Johnson added five in the middle. Cage and Johnson led the team with three blocks each and Kelley had two.

Dane Peterson had 13 kills and Jake Sofro 10 to lead San Marcos (2-3 in league). Middle Ian McLain had five kills and three blocks

Santa Barbara coach Chad Arneson lauded the play of Pierce Barnes at libero. He had a passing average of 2.65.

“He earned his role and is doing great for us, “ said Arneson of Barnes, who was called up from the JV team.

Kelley has provided solid play at the opposite position since Henry Hancock went down with an injury.

“Blake Kelley has really stepped up for us. He’s playing well for us at opposite. It’s nice to have depth and multisport athletes,” said Arneson.

Kelley was a standout wide receiver for the Dons in football and has signed with the University of San Diego.

Brace and Cage were members of Santa Barbara’s CIF championship basketball team.

Arneson thanked the basketball coaches for sharing their players. He also praised the play of the freshman Rottman and the serving of Dane Westwick.

“It definitely was a team win,” said Arneson.