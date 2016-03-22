Santa Barbara Sweeps Singles Sets in 15-3 Win Over Dos Pueblos

Tennis

Santa Barbara High's strength in singles powered the Dons to a 15-3 Channel League boys tennis win over Dos Pueblos on Tuesday.

The Dons swept all nine sets en route to improving to 3-0 in league and 8-1 overall.

"Our singles players set the tone today," Santa Barbara coach Greg Tebbe said. "Jackson Powell, Spencer Ekola, and Harry DeBoer won all of their sets in convincing fashion and gave the rest of the team and coaches a real mental boost after the first round of matches."

Santa Barbara's team of Taggart Mills and Tyler Greenwald swept its three doubles sets 3-0, while Noah Ostovany / Isaac Kershner went 2-0.

"All of our doubles teams played well but I was particularly impressed with how our team of Noah Ostovany and Isaac Kershner played. They beat some good teams from Dos Pueblos and showed good energy from start to finish," said Tebbe.

Dos Pueblos coach Liz Frech said her Chargers "left it on the court" against the Dons. "We had a few close sets that we did not convert."

The doubles teams of Mason Dochterman/Bryce Ambrose, Christian and Ryan Hodosy, and Kellen Roberts/Ryan Rennick each won a set for the Chargers (5-3, 1-1)



Santa Barbara

Singles:

Jackson Powell 2-0

Spencer Ekola 3-0

Harry DeBoer 2-0

Mike Chung 1-0

Kai Wilkinson 1-0

Doubles:

Taggart Mills / Tyler Greenwald 3-0

Logan Lender / Taylor Kleine 1-1

Noah Ostovany / Isaac Kershner 2-0

Andrew Tebbe / Mike Kelly 0-1

Mason Lender / Aman Atakeev 0-1

Dos Pueblos

Singles:

Vincent Villano 0-3

Chris Lane 0-2

Ryan Daniel 0-2

Kevin Wang 0-1

Eddie Park 0-1

Doubles:

Christian Hodosy / Ryan Hodosy 1-2

Kellen Roberts / Ryan Rennick 1-2

Bryce Ambrose / Mason Dochterman 1-2

