Santa Barbara Swept by Mira Costa

Boys Volleyball

Santa Barbara High's boys volleyball team was swept by Mira Costa, 25-19, 25-21, 25-17, in a non-league match in Manhattan Beach on Friday night.

"Mira Costa won the serving and passing battle," Santa Barbara coach Chad Arneson said. "We were a little inconsistent but we had our chances in each set."

Will Rottman led the Dons with 18 kills, Sam Meister and Aiden Douglas each had six kills.

Santa Barbara next plays at the Best of the West Tournament in San Diego next weekend.

— Noozhawk sports editor Barry Punzal can be reached at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address) . Follow Noozhawk Sports on Twitter: @NoozhawkSports. Connect with Noozhawk on Facebook.