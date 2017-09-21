Santa Barbara Swept by No. 4-Ranked Oaks Christian

Girls Volleyball

Santa Barbara High gave CIF-Southern Section top-10 ranked Oaks Christian a close first set, but the Dons couldn't hold the lead and ended up being swept in the non-league girls volleyball match on Thursday at J.R. Richards Gym. The scores were 25-23, 25-20, 25-12.

"Our girls put on a really good game in Game 1," Santa Barbara coach Chad Arneson said. "Unfortunately, we can't seem to put it all together in one game."

Reese Kelley and Erika Foreman each had eight kills to lead the Dons, and Kelley served three aces against the Divison 4 fourth-ranked Lions

Santa Barbara (3-8) plays at the Royal Tournament on Saturday.

