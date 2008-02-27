Santa Barbara Swim Club Right at Home in Biggest Pools

{mosimage}

Fifteen members of the Santa Barbara Swim Club‘s senior team had a golden opportunity to attend a training camp at the U.S. Olympic Training Center in Colorado Springs, Colo. The teenagers got firsthand experience training and living among many athletes who will be heading to Beijing for the 2008 Olympics this summer.

The senior team members who made the trip were Lolo Blair, Karl Bocacci, Drew Casier, Michelle Dockendorf, Darrell Eacret, Valerie Eacret, Nolan Gardner, Daniel Gutsche, Trevor Kosmo, Rayanne Nguyen, Josh Pighetti, Matt Talmadge, Sarah Webb, Emily Rose Williams and Alex Wissman.

While the SBSC swimmers were at the center, teammate Mark Warkentin was training with the national team. Warkentin is preparing for the 10k open-water race in Seville, Spain; the top 10 finishers at the May race will be named to the 2008 Olympic team.

Meanwhile, 34 SBSC swimmers competed in the Central California Junior Olympics meet in Bakersfield and came away with lots of “gold” there.

“We covered lots of miles with our teams, but everyone came away with a winning experience,” said head coach John Dussliere.

