Saturday, June 23 , 2018, 9:16 am | Fog/Mist 62º

 
 
 
 
Sports: A Noozhawk Partnership with The Lab and American Riviera Bank
The LabAmerican Riviera Bank

Santa Barbara Swim Club Right at Home in Biggest Pools

{mosimage}

Squads of SBSC swimmers make splash at U.S. Olympic Training Center, Central California Junior Olympics.

By SBSC Parent Support Group | February 27, 2008 | 7:18 p.m.

{mosimage}

Fifteen members of the Santa Barbara Swim Club‘s senior team had a golden opportunity to attend a training camp at the U.S. Olympic Training Center in Colorado Springs, Colo. The teenagers got firsthand experience training and living among many athletes who will be heading to Beijing for the 2008 Olympics this summer.

The senior team members who made the trip were Lolo Blair, Karl Bocacci, Drew Casier, Michelle Dockendorf, Darrell Eacret, Valerie Eacret, Nolan Gardner, Daniel Gutsche, Trevor Kosmo, Rayanne Nguyen, Josh Pighetti, Matt Talmadge, Sarah Webb, Emily Rose Williams and Alex Wissman.

While the SBSC swimmers were at the center, teammate Mark Warkentin was training with the national team. Warkentin is preparing for the 10k open-water race in Seville, Spain; the top 10 finishers at the May race will be named to the 2008 Olympic team.

Meanwhile, 34 SBSC swimmers competed in the Central California Junior Olympics meet in Bakersfield and came away with lots of “gold” there.

“We covered lots of miles with our teams, but everyone came away with a winning experience,” said head coach John Dussliere.

The Santa Barbara Swim Club is a nonprofit, public benefit corporation providing professional swimming coaching to its membership from throughout Santa Barbara County. From the Novice and Age Group swimming programs to the Novice, Age Group, Senior and Masters programs in Santa Barbara, the club prides itself on providing the best coaching possible.

For more information, click here or call 805.966.9757.

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.

Become a Noozhawk Supporter

First name
Last name
Enter your email
Select your membership level
×

Payment Information

You are purchasing:

Payment Method

Pay by Credit Card:

Mastercard, Visa, American Express, Discover

Pay with Apple Pay or Google Pay:

Noozhawk partners with Stripe to provide secure invoicing and payments processing.

  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click Here to Get Started >

Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >
 
 