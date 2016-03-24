Santa Barbara Swimmers Knock Off Dos Pueblos

Swimming

The Santa Barbara High boys swimming team scored a rare win over Dos Pueblos, beating the Chargers 103-81 on Thursday.

Santa Barbara coach Mark Walsh said it was the Dons first win "in at least 20 years."

The Santa Barbara girls edged DP, 94-91.

Kai McGeoy won the 200 and 500 free and was on two winning relays. Lila Roderick showed her versatility, winning the 50 free and taking second in the 500 free. Vanessa Lytle had two personal-bests swims in the 200 IM and the 100 breast, finishing second in both. Nina Enholm and Lucia Dallett went 1-2 in the diving competition.

For the boys, Ben Brewer, Alex Roderick, and Sawyer Rhodes were all double winners and were on two winning relays. Miles Gaitan won the 100 Back and Derek Stein captured the diving competition. Jacob Panossian had a pair of top-three finishes.

Christopher Robinson was the lone event winner for DP, taking the 100 breast in 1:06.76. His brother, Greg, was second.

