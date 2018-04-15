Santa Barbara Swimmers Post Six CIF Times at Mt. SAC Invite

Santa Barbara High swam CIF consideration times in four relays and two individual events at the Mt. San Antonio College Invitational over the weekend in Walnut.

The boys set consideration times in the 200 medley relay (1:42.01) and 400 free relay (3:23.53). The girls’ times came in the 200 free relay (1:43.94) and 400 free relay (3:46.83).

In individual events, Miles Gaitan clocked CIF consideration times in the 200 IM (2:00.71, 13th place) and 100 backstroke (53.53, 6th). He beat his school record in the 100 backstroke.

Hans Funfack also swam a consideration mark and placed 11th in the 100 breaststroke.

Lila Roderick swam a personal-best time of 25.73 in the 50 free and finished in 13th place.

Santa Barbara host Dos Pueblos in a Channel League meet on Thursday.

