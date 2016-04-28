Sunday, April 1 , 2018, 2:30 am | Fog/Mist 54º

 
 
 
 
Swimming

Santa Barbara Swimmers Sweep Meet With Buena

By Barry Punzal, Noozhawk Sports Editor | April 28, 2016 | 7:17 p.m.

Santa Barbara High's swimmers appear to be peaking as they head into the Channel League Championships next week.

Sawyer Rhodes and Alex Roderick each won two events and were on relay teams that met CIF consideration standards in a dual meet victory over Buena.

The Santa Barbara girls also beat Buena, with Kai McGeoy and Lexi Gross both winning two events. McGeoy captured the 200 and 500 freestyle while Gross took the 100 free and 100 breaststroke. Alex Szymcjak won the 200 IM and placed second in the 500 free, and Kelly Adams took the 100 butterfly and was runner-up in the 100 back.

Rhodes doubled in the 50 and 100 free and swam legs on the winning 200 and 400 free relays, all in CIF consideration times. Roderick also swam on the relays and won the 200 and 500 free in consideration times.

Santa Barbara went 2-2 in league dual meets. The league championships are next week in Ventura.

Noozhawk sports editor Barry Punzal

