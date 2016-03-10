Santa Barbara Swimmers Sweep Thousand Oaks

Swimming

Alex Roderick, Ben Brewer and Lara Kostruba each won two events to lead the Santa Barbara High swim teams to a sweep over Thousand Oaks in a non-league dual meet on Thursday.

The Santa Barbara boys won 101-85 and the girls prevailed 105-81.

Roderick captured the 200 free and 100 butterfly while Brewer took the 200 IM and 500 free to pace the Dons boys. Jacob Panossian won the 50 free and Miles Gaitan claimed the 100 backstroke, and both swimmers turned in great relay splits, said coach Mark Walsh. Derek Stein won the diving competition.

Kostruba took both sprint events, the 50 and 100 free, in lifetime best times. Kai Mcgeoy won the 500 free and placed second in the 200 free, both in lifetime-best times. Jessee Ransone won the 200 free and Kristina Garcia won the 100 back.

— Noozhawk sports editor Barry Punzal can be reached at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address) . Follow Noozhawk on Twitter: @noozhawk, @NoozhawkNews and @NoozhawkBiz. Connect with Noozhawk on Facebook.