Santa Barbara Symphony Announces Election of New President, Board

The Santa Barbara Symphony Orchestra Association is pleased to announce the election of Arthur Swalley as president of the Board of Directors for the 2014-15 season.

The symphony’s elected officers include David Chernof, vice president; Brett Moore, treasurer; Fred Wudl, secretary; Karen Kerns, counsel; and Susan Spector, development.

Endeavoring to make classical music both accessible and exceptional, Music Director Nir Kabaretti and the Santa Barbara Symphony have enjoyed a prolonged period of successful growth, raising the bar both in terms of the quality of performances and its mission to continue being an indispensable part of the community.

“I am honored to assume the board presidency, and the timing couldn’t be better,” Swalley said. “A quick glance at our website shows that our 2014-15 season is one of the most innovative and exciting in many years. I look forward to working with Maestro Nir Kabaretti and our many collaborative partners to continue raising the level of the classical music experience in Santa Barbara.”

The Santa Barbara Symphony has planned another outstanding season of classical masterpieces and well-known favorites. Beginning Oct. 18-19 with pre-eminent Chopin specialist Ingrid Fliter, the 2014-15 season will kick off with Chopin’s Piano Concerto No. 2 and Rachmaninoff’s Symphony No. 2.

Other highlights of the season include an evening celebration of Beethoven, the Charlie Chaplin film City Lights screened with live orchestra accompaniment, a Valentine’s Day story of the love triangle between Robert and Clara Schumann and Schumann’s young protégé Johannes Brahms, and in May, a rousing finish to the season with Gershwin’s celebrated hit Porgy and Bess, including solo vocalists.

Classical music performances are only one part of the organization. Equally compelling is the symphony’s Music Education Center, consisting of seven programs serving 4,500 students from grade three through high school. One of the programs is a successful participatory String Workshop provided in all nine of the Goleta Union district elementary schools. The symphony is also proud of its award-winning Music Van, serving 49 schools, and the Youth Symphony, comprised of 65 to 70 students from ages 12 to 18 from all over Santa Barbara County.

In addition to the 4,500 children it serves, the Santa Barbara Symphony employs an average of 200 people and reaches more than 25,000 Santa Barbara residents every season.

Santa Barbara Symphony Officers

Arthur Swalley, president

Arthur Swalley is a founding partner and director of investments for Arlington Financial Advisors, a Santa Barbara-based wealth planning firm.

He holds a bachelor’s degree in music from Yale University and a CIMA designation from the Wharton School.

He is a past treasurer and current member of the Scholarship Foundation of Santa Barbara board, member of the Santa Barbara Music Club board, and completed a term as vice president of the Santa Barbara Symphony board.

Swalley lives in Santa Barbara with his wife and two sons.

David Chernof, M.D., vice president

Dr. David Chernof is an honors graduate of Harvard University. After receiving his M.D. degree and specialty training in internal medicine from UCLA Medical School, he served as a captain in the U.S. Army Medical Corps.

Thereafter, he was a staff member of the City of Hope, and then entered private practice in Northridge, having become board certified in internal medicine, hematology, medical oncology and geriatrics, and a Fellow of the American College of Physicians. During this period, he was medical staff president of Northridge Hospital and later president of the Los Angeles County Medical Association.

In 1991, Dr. Chernof left medical practice to become senior vice president for medical affairs for Blue Cross of California. In 1995 he retired, but later served for several years as the founding medical director of the L.A. Care Health Plan. Since coming to the Santa Barbara area he served as medical director for the Ventura County Health Care Plan for several years. Dr. Chernof has maintained his connection with the UCLA (now the David Geffen) School of Medicine. He has served as associate professor of medicine, and has taught, with others, a course for first year medical students called “Doctoring.”

He is currently board president of the Santa Barbara-based Adventures in Caring Foundation.

Brett Moore, treasurer

Brett Moore is a portfolio manager with Dunvegan Associates Inc., a wealth management firm in Santa Barbara.

Moore attended the Dalton School, in New York, and earned a BSM and MBA from Tulane University.

He currently serves as a trustee for the symphony’s Endowment Trust.

He enjoys the arts, the water, and his two boys, Nathan and Ari.

Fred Wudl, secretary

Fred Wudl is research professor of chemistry and materials at UCSB. He received his bachelor of science in chemistry and Ph.D. degrees from UCLA in 1964 and 1967 respectively.

After post doc research at Harvard, he joined the faculty of the State University of New York at Buffalo, served as a member of technical staff at AT&T Bell laboratories from 1972 and joined the faculty of UCSB in 1982. He was chair professor at UCLA from 1997 to 2006.

He is widely known for his work on organic materials science, has received numerous awards and book chapters.

Karen Kerns, counsel

Karen Kerns is an attorney whose practice includes business and real estate, specifically contracts, syndication and negotiation. She spent her early career in litigation and insurance defense work, followed by 10 years as general counsel for a national real estate investment trust.

Currently, Kerns provides counsel to several small businesses and focuses much of her time on music and the arts education in Santa Barbara.

Prior to law school at the University of Denver, Kerns was an instrumental music teacher and holds a bachelor of music in addition to her JD.

Kerns has been an active director for the Santa Barbara Symphony since 2009, chairing the education committee and serving on the executive committee. Other current local board service includes the education and outreach committee for the Santa Barbara Bowl Foundation, interviewing scholarship applicants for the Scholarship Foundation of Santa Barbara and as chair of the Measure H Parcel Tax Citizen’s Oversight Committee for the Santa Barbara Unified School District. Kerns previously served as a director for CASA and served one one-year term on the board of trustees for the Montecito Union School District, where she was appointed to the state’s Small School Districts Advisory Committee by the state board of education.

Susan Spector, development

Susan Spector is a retired U.S. Department of State interpreter-translator with a second career as development director at independent schools and the Baltimore Symphony Orchestra.

She holds a bachelor of arts degree from Sarah Lawrence College and received her interpreting/translating training at the Georgetown University School of Languages and Linguistics.

Her community service record includes founding member and board president, Washington, D.C., Ronald McDonald House; International Board of Directors, Ronald McDonald Children’s Charities; Board of Directors, Children’s Hospice International, Washington, D.C.; Board of Directors, Enterprise Women’s Network, Baltimore, MD; board member and Development Chair, Norwood School, Bethesda, MD. A resident of Santa Barbara since 2007, Susan is a docent at the Santa Barbara Botanic Garden and Arroyo Hondo Preserve; certified California Master Gardener; and Executive Committee member, Santa Barbara County Master Gardener Program.

— Kevin Flint is the marketing director for the Santa Barbara Symphony Orchestra Association.