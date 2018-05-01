Santa Barbara Symphony Appoints Jessica Guideri as New Concertmaster

The Santa Barbara Symphony is pleased to announce the appointment of American violinist Jessica Guideri as its new concertmaster.

She will make her debut at the “Chaplin: ‘City Lights’” concerts, co-presented with UCSB Arts & Lectures, at the Granada Theatre at 8 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 17 and at 3 p.m. Sunday, Jan. 18.

“After a thorough search, the Santa Barbara Symphony is thrilled to welcome violinist Jessica Guideri as our new concertmaster,” Music Director Nir Kabaretti said. “We are excited to work with such an accomplished musician who will assist in leading the orchestra.”

The concertmaster is the second-most significant person in an orchestra after the conductor or director. The concertmaster is the leader of the first violin section, and requires the concertmaster to be a skilled, experienced musician who the rest of the section follows.

In addition to her recent appointment with the Santa Barbara Symphony, Guideri also serves as associate concertmaster of the Los Angeles Opera Orchestra, associate concertmaster of the Eastern Music Festival and assistant principal second violin in the Pacific Symphony. She performs with the Los Angeles Philharmonic, records for major motion picture and television soundtracks, and is featured on the Emmy-winning public television series the All Star Orchestra, comprised of musicians from major orchestras around the country.

Before moving to Southern California, Guideri was associate principal second violin of the Phoenix Symphony, and was awarded a position in the Seattle Symphony. She has performed as concertmaster of the Juilliard Orchestra, the Schleswig-Holstein Music Festival Orchestra in Germany, the Tanglewood Music Center Orchestra and was a guest concertmaster of the Phoenix Symphony.

Since her Carnegie Hall solo debut with the New York Youth Symphony, which James Oestreich of the New York Times called “a lovely account,” Guideri has performed as soloist with orchestras including the Queens Symphony, Westchester Symphony, the Symphony Orchestra of Campinas in Brazil, and is scheduled to perform with the Santa Barbara Symphony this month. She has also given numerous solo recitals, including appearances at Lincoln Center and Steinway Hall in New York.

An accomplished chamber musician, Guideri performs regularly throughout Southern California, and was the first violinist of the Fry Street Quartet, artists-in-residence at Utah State University. During her four years with the ensemble, they performed numerous concerts nationally and internationally, won prizes at the Banff International String Quartet Competition, were sponsored by Carnegie Hall and the U.S. Department of State as cultural ambassadors to the Balkan states, and worked with hundreds of students throughout the U.S. to promote arts education. Jessica performs each summer with the Eastern Chamber Players in North Carolina, and has performed in various chamber ensembles in such concert venues as Alice Tully, Merkin and Weill Halls in New York.

Guideri has also served on the violin and chamber music faculties at San Diego State University, Utah State University and the Eastern Music Festival.

Guideri received both the bachelor and master of music degrees in violin performance from the Juilliard School, where her teachers included Dorothy Delay, Masao Kawasaki and Joel Smirnoff.

