Santa Barbara Symphony Board of Directors Welcomes Kathryn R Martin, Carrie West

By Jennifer Zacharias for Santa Barbara Symphony | September 22, 2018 | 2:31 p.m.
Kathryn R. Martin Click to view larger
Kathryn R. Martin
Carrie West Click to view larger
Carrie West

Kathryn R. Martin and Carrie West have joined the The Santa Barbara Symphony Board of Directors. The board works to support the organization’s mission to enrich the community by creating powerful musical experiences performed, and providing music education and community engagement.

Named Top Leadership Coach of the Year in 2018 by the International Association of Top Professionals, Martin coaches nonprofit boards, founders and executives in how change can be used to create opportunities for growth, revenue-generation, engagement, and success.

One of the country’s top interim and transition strategists, she has consulted with some 150 arts and culture organizations, and trained and coached interim leaders in organizations nationwide.

She has led nine arts and culture organizations through transition as a professional interim executive director.

Most recently, she was interim executive director of the Santa Barbara Symphony, interim president/CEO of the Sharon Lynne Wilson Center for the Arts in Milwaukee, and interim executive director of the Linda Pace Foundation in San Antonio.

Before launching her business in 2016, Martin served as vice president at Arts Consulting Group (ACG) for 12 years; and managing director and SummerFest general manager at La Jolla Music Society, 1998-2003.

Martin also oversaw capital improvement projects and 250 events annually as production and facilities manager at the Department of Music, UC San Diego. She serves on the Board of the Association of California Symphony Orchestras.

She and her husband Peter will move to Santa Barbara full time in October.

Born and raised in Pennsylvania, West graduated from Penn State University, then studied creative writing at Wesleyan. After receiving her MFA from The American Film Institute, she worked for production companies on film, TV and commercial projects, then turned her focus to the digital world.

She worked on digital videos and Internet software projects and ultimately became a partner in Setanta Technology and Marketing Consultants.

She is also the founding president of The Summa Group Children’s Foundation in Los Angeles, which supports community efforts that assist the youth of Los Angeles, with a particular focus on health, social and educational issues.

The 2018-19 Santa Barbara Symphony Board of Directors includes: Don Gilman, president; Jon W. Greenleaf, vice president; Christopher D. Harris, treasurer; Stephen Erickson, counsel; Pam Johnston, secretary; Kate Parker and Michelle Richardson, members-at-large; Arthur G. Swalley, immediate past president; Mikki Andina, Mashey Bernstein, Dr. David Chernof, Daniel Hochman, George Konstantinow, Art Kvaas, Martin, Brett C. Moore, Stefan Riesenfeld, Peter Schlueer, Howard Jay Smith, Robert Weinman and West.

To learn more about donating to the Santa Barbara Symphony, contact Amy Marshall, director of development, [email protected] or call 805-898-0107. Visit www.thesymphony.org/.

— Jennifer Zacharias for Santa Barbara Symphony.

 

