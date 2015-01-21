Tuesday, May 1 , 2018, 3:00 pm | Mostly Cloudy 62º

 
 
 
 

Students Take Musical Journey Through Santa Barbara Symphony’s Concerts for Young People

By Kelly Kapaun for the Santa Barbara Symphony | January 21, 2015 | 9:34 a.m.

Last Thursday, nearly 2,600 elementary school students from all over Santa Barbara County took a musical journey with the Santa Barbara Symphony as a part of its Concerts for Young People.

Guest conductor Dirk Brossé and guest trumpet soloist Jon Lewis explored the influential role of the trumpet on many genres of music, including jazz, mariachi, liturgical and symphonic.

Students traveled through the history of music in a live performance conducted by Brossé. The two one-hour concerts were provided free by prior arrangement and were performed at the Granada Theatre.

For over 50 years the Santa Barbara Symphony has been introducing fourth-, fifth- and sixth-graders to the wonders of the orchestra through Concerts for Young People. This program is child-friendly and allows for interaction between students and the Santa Barbara Symphony Orchestra. Concerts for Young People are free to both students and teachers.

For more information or to help support the Santa Barbara Symphony’s Music Education programs, click here or call Amy Williams at 805.898.8785.

— Kelly Kapaun is a publicist representing the Santa Barbara Symphony.

  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click Here to Get Started >

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.

Maestro, Mastercard, Visa, American Express, Discover, Debit

Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >
 
 