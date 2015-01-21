Students Take Musical Journey Through Santa Barbara Symphony’s Concerts for Young People

Last Thursday, nearly 2,600 elementary school students from all over Santa Barbara County took a musical journey with the Santa Barbara Symphony as a part of its Concerts for Young People.

Guest conductor Dirk Brossé and guest trumpet soloist Jon Lewis explored the influential role of the trumpet on many genres of music, including jazz, mariachi, liturgical and symphonic.

Students traveled through the history of music in a live performance conducted by Brossé. The two one-hour concerts were provided free by prior arrangement and were performed at the Granada Theatre.

For over 50 years the Santa Barbara Symphony has been introducing fourth-, fifth- and sixth-graders to the wonders of the orchestra through Concerts for Young People. This program is child-friendly and allows for interaction between students and the Santa Barbara Symphony Orchestra. Concerts for Young People are free to both students and teachers.

For more information or to help support the Santa Barbara Symphony’s Music Education programs, click here or call Amy Williams at 805.898.8785.

— Kelly Kapaun is a publicist representing the Santa Barbara Symphony.