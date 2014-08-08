Santa Barbara Symphony Executive Director David Grossman Submits Resignation

David Grossman, executive director of the Santa Barbara Symphony Orchestra Association, has announced his decision to resign from his position effective Oct. 31 to pursue new professional opportunities.

The Board of Directors supports Grossman in his decision to end his 3½-year tenure and thanks him for his dedicated service to the symphony.

The symphony board and its Executive Committee are working with Grossman to execute a well-thought-out leadership transition. The process will allow a broad executive search, which will put a leader in place to continue implementing the objectives of the symphony’s Strategic Plan.

Among these are maintaining and growing the symphony’s excellent artistic product led by our beloved music and artistic director, Nir Kabaretti; nurturing our unique Education Center, which actively involves over 4,000 children continuously throughout the school year; and building a strong Board of Directors and staff to ensure the symphony’s operational excellence and financial sustainability.

The Board of Directors recognizes and highly values the integrity, professionalism and dedication that Grossman brought to the symphony during his tenure. The Santa Barbara Symphony wishes Grossman continued success in all of his future endeavors.

— Arthur Swalley is board president for the Santa Barbara Symphony.