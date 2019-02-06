For Santa Barbara Symphony, Collaboration with Other Community Artists Is Key

Partnerships with local arts organizations help add depth and breadth to performances while expanding respective audiences

Sixty-five years into performing for its community, the Santa Barbara Symphony has built a history of partnership and collaboration with performing arts groups and venues throughout the region.

“Santa Barbara has our own ballet companies, our own theater companies, our own performance DNA,” said Nir Kabaretti, the symphony’s music and artistic director.

“By collaborating with those other local talents, we can provide our community with something special a visiting organization just can’t provide.”

After kicking off the 65th performance season with the Santa Barbara Symphony Ball in October at the Hilton Santa Barbara Beachfront Resort, musicians, dancers and thespians joined together at The Granada Theatre in November for Igor Stravinsky’s The Soldier’s Tale and The Rite of Spring. The partnership highlighted the talents of the Santa Barbara Symphony, State Street Ballet and Ensemble Theatre Company.

“These collaborations seem to engage our audience while allowing the nonprofit and arts community to support each other,” said Kate Kurlas, the symphony’s vice president of marketing and strategic revenue initiatives.

While touring artists from around the globe stop in Santa Barbara to take the stage between their larger venues in Los Angeles and San Francisco, Kabaretti said Santa Barbara is quite capable of providing its own world-class performances.

“When a touring orchestra comes, they wouldn’t bring another company like dance or theater,” he said. “This is something special we can do, can provide for the community — something special visiting organizations just don’t do.”

At the same time, such collaborations bring a depth and breadth to performances that music alone simply cannot achieve. A committed dance audience member may not choose the symphony, while a symphony enthusiast may not extend himself to visit the ballet, but the promise of ballet performed to a live musical performance may bring the two audiences together.

“In today’s world, where there’s so much offered, so many opportunities pulling at our audience, if we include, for instance, the dance company, we may increase each other’s audience base — the dance audience hears our music; our audience sees what the dance community has to offer,” Kabaretti said.

While Giuseppe Verdi’s musical interpretation of MacBeth or Pyotr Tchaikovsky’s musical retelling of Romeo and Juliet may inspire a segment of symphony fans, incorporating a reading from William Shakespeare’s classic work may pique the curiosity and interest of others.

“There are lots of pieces inspired by Shakespeare, but if we were to add the actors doing the monologue, performing the text, we reach out to another segment of our potential audience,” Kabaretti said.

The 2016 season opened with a united performance of Ludwig van Beethoven’s Ninth Symphony by the Santa Barbra Symphony, choruses of the Santa Barbara Choral Society, Quire of Voyces, Westmont College, UC Santa Barbara and San Marcos High School, and some of Santa Barbara’s popular soloists, including soprano Nina Yoshida Nelsen, mezzo Benjamin Brecher and tenor DeAndre Simmons.

In 2015, the symphony partnered with State Street Ballet and the Santa Barbara Choral Society for a performance of Carl Orff’s Carmina Burana.

The 2018-2019 season will feature a spring partnership with the April 13-14 performance of Verdi’s Messa de Requiem with the Santa Barbara Choral Society and other vocalists.

“Collaboration is in our DNA,” Kabaretti explained. “It brings the whole community together, and we certainly enjoy working with other resident companies here in Santa Barbara.

“It’s also amazing we have the artistry we do here in Santa Barbara, the level of performance organizations — the symphony, opera, ballet, Ensemble Theatre. Why not collaborate with them? We want all of these performing artists to be part of the fabric of the community.”

Santa Barbara Symphony executive director Kevin Marvin said the effort also is a move toward expanding audiences and performing arts education in the community.

“We’re working on increasing our visibility, the community’s awareness of us and the footprint of the symphony,” he said. “We’re evolving and looking to the future.”

