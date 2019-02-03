Finely Tuned Santa Barbara Symphony Marks 65-Year History with Focus on Future

Under the direction of Nir Kabaretti, the organization has raised the bar with its programming and expanded outreach programs

The Santa Barbara Symphony celebrated its 65th anniversary last year by looking back at a rich history of storied performances. At the same time, the organization was looking forward to growing its educational programs and a host of diverse performance opportunities.

“We want to bring a musical experience, beautiful and powerful, to the people who live in Santa Barbara, to unite them through music, to enrich their lives through music,” Nir Kabaretti, the symphony’s music and artistic director, told Noozhawk.

“Through music, we contribute an artistic dimension to life so people can get together and appreciate the treasures of humanity. Music is a part of that.”

When the curtains opened on the Dec. 21, 1953, concert in the Lobero Theatre, Belgian cellist Adolphe Frezin took to the podium. In 1961, he passed the baton to the Santa Barbara Symphony’s first full-time music director, renowned pianist and conductor Erno Daniel.

“We’ve only had six conductors,” executive director Kevin Marvin said. “We’ve had 300 board members.

“But the real thing is, the performances are stellar. We provide great, live, classical music performances right here in Santa Barbara.”

By 1967, the symphony had outgrown the Lobero and made a new home at The Granada Theatre under the direction of Ronald Ondrejka. In 1976, the symphony moved to the then-newly renovated Arlington Theatre with a season-opening performance that featured the King of Swing, American jazz clarinetist and band leader Benny Goodman.

As the baton passed from Frank Collura in 1979 to Varujan Kojian in 1985, Gisèle Ben-Dor in 1994 and Kabaretti in 2006, the Santa Barbara Symphony’s patrons were back at The Granada, where they welcomed guest performances by artists such as cellist Mstislav Rostropovich and violinists Hilary Hahn and Augustin Hadelich.

The symphony also has been home to two famed violinists of its own, Nina Bodnar and Gilles Apap, both of whom have served as concertmaster and soloist with the orchestra.

Through the years, the Santa Barbara Symphony has debuted the works of acclaimed contemporary composers Sergio Assad, Jennifer Higdon, Aaron Jay Kernis, Luis Bacalov and others. Legendary Hollywood composer Elmer Bernstein was one of several composers-in-residence.

“The symphony has really become about making music relevant, educating our patrons, promoting music, making it the thing to do on a Saturday night,” Marvin said. “Some come strictly to hear the music, but for others, it’s a great date night, a place to be seen.

“For me, it’s the basis of all other music.”

Kabaretti’s Leadership a High Note

The selection of Kabaretti, an outgoing, energetic Israeli conductor, came after a two-year international search that included more than 300 candidates. His résumé was deep, and to this day, his passion for symphonic music remains infectious.

“A live performance is like a live sporting event, like watching a live basketball game and there’s one second left to shoot the ball,” Kabaretti said. “Will he make it or miss?

“This is like the pianist who has to jump an octave while performing live on stage. Will he miss that note? It’s breathtaking. It’s an incredible experience. It’s social. It’s a way to connect with people.”

Although he began playing piano at age 6, it was the podium, the baton, the balance of a symphonic performance that propelled Kabaretti through graduation from the University of Music and Performing Arts in Vienna.

His appointments have included chorus master of the Vienna State Opera and the Salzburg Festival, assistant to the music director of Teatro Real in Madrid, and as Zubin Mehta’s personal assistant and conductor at Teatro del Maggio Musicale Fiorentino.

In 2004, Kabaretti made his Teatro alla Scala di Milano debut in Pyotr Tchaikovsky’s The Nutcracker, and in 2007, he returned to La Scala for Felix Mendelssohn’s ballet A Midsummer Night’s Dream, a production released on commercial DVD and aired on Italy’s national RAI.

He went on to conduct the Israel Philharmonic Orchestra, L’Orchestra del Maggio Musicale Fiorentino, the Tokyo Philharmonic Orchestra, Orquesta Filarmonica de Buenos Aires, Orchestre National du Theatre du Capitole de Toulouse, Orchestra del Teatro Carlo Felice di Genova, Orchestra Sinfonica di Milano La Verdi, the Zagreb Philharmonic Orchestra, the Belgrade Philharmonic Orchestra, the Jerusalem Symphony Orchestra, the Israel Symphony Orchestra of Rishon LeZion, the Haifa Symphony Orchestra, the Vienna Chamber Orchestra, Niederösterreichisches Tonkünstlerorchester, La Orquesta Sinfonica de Madrid, La Orquesta Filarmonica de Gran Canaria and the Bochumer Symphoniker.

He was appointed principal conductor of the Raanana Symphonette Orchestra in Israel in 2002 and served as its music director until 2008.

Kabaretti’s operatic experience includes productions at the Maggio Musicale Fiorentino (Die Entführung aus dem Serail, Macbeth, Il Trovatore, Gianni Schicchi, The Journey to Rheims), Teatro Real in Madrid (Cenerentola, Die Walküre), The Israeli Opera (Fidelio, Manon Lescaut), Opéra de Lausanne (Nino Rota’s Il Cappello di Paglia di Firenze, Die Fledermaus) and the New National Theatre in Tokyo (The Barber of Seville).

He also conducted The Diary of Anne Frank, a visiting production of the Vienna State Opera, at both the Bregenz Festival and at Expo 2000 in Hanover. In 2005, Kabaretti led Teatro San Carlo di Napoli on its first tour to Japan, conducting Il Trovatore both in Kyoto and Tokyo.

Kabaretti was awarded the 1993 Forum Junger Kunstler Conducting Competition Award (Vienna), was a finalist of the 1994 Competition for Conductors (Douai, France) and was awarded the America-Israel Cultural Foundation Grant for Young Conductors.

“Nir’s mission has been to really look at the artistic quality we offer and to take steps toward making a world-class symphony here in Santa Barbara,” Marvin said.

The result has been a more professional approach to music than the symphony has ever experienced.

“He looked at how we did our recruiting, auditioning, our pay scales,” Marvin explained. “We changed our artistic product. It’s all professional musicians. A lot are studio musicians, teachers, performers with other, larger organizations.”

Under Kabaretti, the Santa Barbara Symphony also expanded its community education and outreach programs.

While the free Fourth of July Concert in the Santa Barbara County Sunken Garden and the annual New Year’s Eve Pops Concerts — established in 1989 under Kojian with funding from the National Endowment for the Arts — have become cherished Santa Barbara traditions, Kabaretti felt the need for greater outreach.

“We really do our best to provide high-class performances and reach out to the most important artists,” he said. “We take what we do very seriously. Every piece is selected to fit with the rest of the program and designed for this community in this environment.

“We have something unique to offer.”

Under his direction and with the support of an energetic board of directors, the symphony’s education outreach program now extends from third grade through adulthood, reaching 10,000 students each year.

“I worked at The Granada Theatre for 10 years before coming to the symphony, and I had no idea the depth and breadth of programming the symphony offers,” said Kate Kurlas, the symphony’s vice president of marketing and strategic revenue initiatives.

“While the past 65 years have been honoring traditional and classical music, and we plan to continue that in the next 65, we’re excited about bringing classical music into the 21st century with exciting programming that speaks to our audiences, old and new.”

