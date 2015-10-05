Santa Barbara Symphony Music Van to Visit Monroe Elementary School

Advice

The Santa Barbara Symphony’s award-winning Music Van will visit third-graders at Monroe Elementary School the morning of Oct. 19, 2015. The mobile music classroom enables students to see, learn about and play a full selection of donated orchestral instruments.

“It’s always gratifying to see the reaction of students upon touching or picking up one of these instruments. In most cases, it’s the first such opportunity they’ve ever had,” said Amy Williams, director of education and community engagement for the Santa Barbara Symphony. “Our goal with this program is to foster collaboration, creativity, social skills and responsibility among participants, skills that will serve them well throughout their school years and beyond.”

In operation since 1978, the Santa Barbara Symphony Music Van visits third-grade classrooms in the greater Santa Barbara area between September and December, serving some 2,000 students in more than 40 schools each year.

The program is the recipient of a California Teachers Association Gold Award for Outstanding Support of Public Education (2009) and a Sally Parker Education Gold Award from the League of American Orchestras (2007).

The Music Van is made possible in part through the generosity of Marilynn and Tom Sullivan and Nick Rail Music.

— Tim Dougherty represents the Santa Barbara Symphony.