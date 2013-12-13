Santa Barbara Symphony, Musicians Union Ratify Three-Year Labor Contract

The Santa Barbara Symphony Orchestra Association and the American Federation of Musicians-Local 308 are very pleased to announce that a new three-year collective bargaining agreement has been ratified, taking them through the 2015-16 season.

Several key concerns were addressed within the new agreement, including the negotiation of modest wage and travel increases commensurate with financial planning, while being reflective of the musicians' priorities. Important clarifications were also achieved regarding auditioning and hiring procedures, as well as calculations pertaining to overscale and doubling fees.

While electronic media remains a significant topic of discussion both locally and nationally, an agreement was reached to allow more flexibility, while staying within the union’s national policies.

“With many orchestras experiencing disruptions to their seasons and futures, we are proud to have come to a successful agreement such as this with good will and good spirit,” said David Grossman, executive director of the Santa Barbara Symphony. “During negotiations, both sides supported a measured approach, recognizing the need to balance financial realities with the symphony’s goal of continued growth in artistic excellence. This new contract affirms our ongoing desire to work collaboratively toward the shared goal of elevating the Santa Barbara Symphony’s impact to our patrons, sponsors and the community at large.”

Donald Foster, chairman of the Musicians Committee of the SBSO, added: “From the start, a spirit of togetherness ensued, with both sides putting artistic quality, professional integrity and basic fiscal responsibility at the forefront. The musicians are confident that this three year agreement speaks volumes about how the Santa Barbara Symphony continues to stand out as one of the great California symphony orchestras."

— Kelly Kapaun is a publicist representing the Santa Barbara Symphony.