Santa Barbara Symphony Names Kevin A. Marvin Executive Director

Kevin A. Marvin, whose bold administrative reforms have reinvigorated the Santa Barbara Chamber Orchestra, has been named executive director of the Santa Barbara Symphony.

Marvin succeeds David Pratt, who was recently named chief executive of the Queensland Symphony Orchestra in Brisbane, Australia.

Effective Dec. 1, Marvin’s appointment caps a national search process that included input from board members, staff and Music Director Nir Kabaretti.

“The Symphony is very excited about the result of our robust executive search process. I am convinced that Kevin is the right individual to build on our recent momentum and position the Symphony for even greater success,” said Santa Barbara Symphony Board President Arthur Swalley.

“It is remarkable that a city this size would boast so much leadership talent. We are honored to share this connection with the Santa Barbara Chamber Orchestra and deeply respect the organization’s family of supporters and its reputation for excellence.”



A native of Colorado, Marvin enjoyed a lengthy career in banking before being named executive director of the Rocky Mountain Arts Association, a regional nonprofit.

He completed his undergraduate studies at the University of Northern Colorado and earned a master’s degree in nonprofit management at Regis University. He recently completed the League of American Orchestras’ immersive “Essentials of Orchestra Management” professional development seminar.

Named executive director of the Santa Barbara Chamber Orchestra in September 2014, Marvin has instituted new business and programming models, including rebranding, marketing and enhanced fundraising to bolster the orchestra’s community standing. Revenue and attendance totals have since gone up.



“I am passionate about the arts and its role in our community, and pride myself on sound financial management, community service, and relationship building. This is a great opportunity for me to further my career objectives while continuing to live in the community I have come to love,” said Mr. Marvin.

“Kevin has brought managerial focus and discipline as well as a marketing outlook to the Chamber Orchestra,” said SBCO President Don Lafler. “The result was the presentation of an exciting 2015-16 season and a spectacularly successful 2016-17 season-opening concert and event.

"The Symphony is sure to benefit from his talent and energy.”

The organization recently agreed to a new labor accord with its unionized musicians, and its board has adopted a three-year strategic plan. Through its newly expanded educational programming, the Symphony now serves more than 8,000 area children.

Since August the organization has been led by Kathryn R. Martin, interim leadership and transition specialist.



“This is an exciting time for the Santa Barbara Symphony. Subscription sales and philanthropic support are on the rise, and we will soon have a new leader who will leverage and advance the artistic vision of Maestro Kabaretti with fresh energy and new resources,” said Martin.

For additional information, visit www.thesymphony.org.



