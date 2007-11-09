Santa Barbara Symphony Opens Season

Sunday, Nov. 11
The Santa Barbara Symphony, conducted by Nir Kabaretti, will present its opening concert of the season at 3 p.m. Sunday at the historic Arlington Theatre. Kabaretti has chosen a program of American works, highlighted by the suite from Leonard Bernstein’s West Side Story, which this year celebrates its 50th anniversary. The orchestra will also play George Gershwin’s "An American In Paris" and the Violin Concerto by Samuel Barber, with soloist Tal Murray. Tickets are available by calling 805.963.4408 or online at www.thesymphony.org.
Tuesday, Nov. 13
Community Arts Music Association (CAMA) brings the St. Petersburg Philharmonic Orchestra to the Arlington Theater at 8 p.m., with renowned pianist Nelson Freire performing Schumann’s Piano Concerto in A minor. Nikolai Alexeev will also conduct the orchestra in Schubert’s Entr’acte No. 3 from "Rosamunde," D. 797 and Prokofiev’s Symphony No. 5 in B-flat Major. Call 805.966.4324 for tickets and further information.
Tuesday, Nov. 14
Those mighty Hibernians, the Lord of the Dance company, will work perform their step-dancing feats at the Arlington Theatre at 7:30 p.m. Nov. 14.
Thursday, Nov. 15
Royalty will visit the Arlington at 8 p.m., when Queen Latifah brings her Travelin’ Light Tour to town. The Queen started with rap and has moved on to jazz standards and rhythm and blues, fronting a classic Big Band. Her appearance is sponsored by UCSB Arts & Lectures, 805.893.3535.
Friday, Nov. 16
Coleman Lemieux and Compagnie will bring their eclectic dance stylings to UCSB’s Campbell Hall at 8 p.m. In the company’s California debut, the 11 dancers will present "Fifteen Heterosexual Duets" with choreography by James Kudelka of the National Ballet of Canada. There will be an after-performance discussion with the dancers. Tickets can be purchased through UCSB Arts & Lectures, 805.893.3535.
Coming Events
Trinity Episcopal Church will present its annual Advent Organ Series at 3:30 p.m. Dec. 2 in the sanctuary, 1500 State St., with Mahlon E. Balderston Jr. Other soloists in the series include Charles Talmadge, Dec. 9; Emma Lou Diemer, Dec. 16; and David A. Gell, Dec. 23.
Trinity Church will also present its annual Community Christmas Carol Sing-along and Wassail Party from 7:30 to 9 p.m. Dec. 14. More information is available by calling 805.965.7419 or 805.687.0189.