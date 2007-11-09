Santa Barbara Symphony Opens Season

Sunday, Nov. 11 The Santa Barbara Symphony, conducted by Nir Kabaretti , will present its opening concert of the season at 3 p.m. Sunday at the historic Arlington Theatre. Kabaretti has chosen a program of American works, highlighted by the suite from Leonard Bernstein’s West Side Story , which this year celebrates its 50th anniversary. The orchestra will also play George Gershwin’s "An American In Paris" and the Violin Concerto by Samuel Barber, with soloist Tal Murray. Tickets are available by calling 805.963.4408 or online at www.thesymphony.org .

