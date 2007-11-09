Wednesday, April 25 , 2018, 8:25 am | Overcast 53º

 
 
 
 

Santa Barbara Symphony Opens Season

Made in America music to provide a spirited start for Nir Kabaretti and his orchestra.

By Margo Kline, Noozhawk Contributing Writer | November 9, 2007 | 9:16 p.m.

Sunday, Nov. 11

The Santa Barbara Symphony, conducted by Nir Kabaretti, will present its opening concert of the season at 3 p.m. Sunday at the historic Arlington Theatre. Kabaretti has chosen a program of American works, highlighted by the suite from Leonard Bernstein’s West Side Story, which this year celebrates its 50th anniversary. The orchestra will also play George Gershwin’s "An American In Paris" and the Violin Concerto by Samuel Barber, with soloist Tal Murray. Tickets are available by calling 805.963.4408 or online at www.thesymphony.org.

Advertisement

Tuesday, Nov. 13

Community Arts Music Association  (CAMA) brings the St. Petersburg Philharmonic Orchestra to the Arlington Theater at 8 p.m., with renowned pianist Nelson Freire performing Schumann’s Piano Concerto in A minor. Nikolai Alexeev will also conduct the orchestra in Schubert’s Entr’acte No. 3 from "Rosamunde," D. 797 and Prokofiev’s Symphony No. 5 in B-flat Major. Call 805.966.4324 for tickets and further information.

Tuesday, Nov. 14

Those mighty Hibernians, the Lord of the Dance  company, will work perform their step-dancing feats at the Arlington Theatre at 7:30 p.m. Nov. 14.

Thursday, Nov. 15

Royalty will visit the Arlington at 8 p.m., when Queen Latifah  brings her Travelin’ Light Tour to town. The Queen started with rap and has moved on to jazz standards and rhythm and blues, fronting a classic Big Band. Her appearance is sponsored by UCSB Arts & Lectures, 805.893.3535.

Friday, Nov. 16

Coleman Lemieux and Compagnie  will bring their eclectic dance stylings to UCSB’s Campbell Hall at 8 p.m. In the company’s California debut, the 11 dancers will present "Fifteen Heterosexual Duets" with choreography by James Kudelka  of the National Ballet of Canada. There will be an after-performance discussion with the dancers. Tickets can be purchased through UCSB Arts & Lectures, 805.893.3535.

Coming Events

Trinity Episcopal Church  will present its annual Advent Organ Series at 3:30 p.m. Dec. 2 in the sanctuary, 1500 State St., with Mahlon E. Balderston Jr. Other soloists in the series include Charles Talmadge, Dec. 9; Emma Lou Diemer, Dec. 16; and David A. Gell, Dec. 23.

Trinity Church will also present its annual Community Christmas Carol Sing-along and Wassail Party from 7:30 to 9 p.m. Dec. 14. More information is available by calling 805.965.7419 or 805.687.0189.
 

  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click Here to Get Started >

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.

Maestro, Mastercard, Visa, American Express, Discover, Debit

Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >
 
 