Santa Barbara Symphony Opens Season with New Musician Agreement

The Santa Barbara Symphony and its unionized musicians have agreed on a new labor contract. The American Federation of Musicians Local 308, which represents the Symphony’s 76 performers, voted to approve the deal following negotiations over the summer. The union ratification was announced Friday.

“With difficult labor negotiations plaguing the industry in recent years, it is both remarkable and telling that we came to an understanding so quickly and collegially,” said Arthur Swalley, Santa Barbara Symphony Board president.

“We regard our musicians as family and hold them in high esteem. We are very proud of the manner in which the process unfolded.”

“I would like to thank the seven members of the Orchestra Committee who worked with me on behalf of the musicians,” said Neil Garber, associate principal bass of the Symphony and president of Local 308. “Working with the Symphony throughout this process has been very smooth.”

“I am proud that our institution continues to invest in our musicians,” said Nir Kabaretti, Symphony music and artistic director. “This agreement allows us to continue to bring concerts of the highest artistic excellence to the community.”

“Having this three-year agreement in place complements the organization’s strategic plan, and enables multi-year budgeting and financial planning to occur in alignment with its artistic vision,” said Kathryn Martin, Symphony interim executive director .

The Santa Barbara Symphony will present nine programs over the course of its 64th season, including two non-subscription concerts. Complete season program information is available online at www.thesymphony.org.

— Tim Dougherty for Santa Barbara Symphony.