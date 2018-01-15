Santa Barbara Symphony Presents Free Benefit Concert

The Santa Barbara Symphony, in partnership with Montecito Bank & Trust and the Santa Barbara Center for the Performing Arts, invites the community to gather at 7:30 p.m. Thursday, Jan. 18, in the Granada Theatre for a free benefit concert.

The event will feature guitarist and artist-in-residence Pablo Sáinz Villegas, accompanied by a small orchestra.

Montecito Bank & Trust volunteers will be on hand to collect donations for disaster relief and recovery efforts in Montecito, Summerland and Carpinteria.

“This will be an evening of community and comfort, with the healing power of music,” said Kevin A. Marvin, Santa Barbara Symphony executive director. “Pablo Sáinz Villegas and the orchestra will present an intimate and uplifting performance.”

Tickets will be available during business hours Wednesday and Thursday at the Symphony office, 1330 State St., ste. 102, and at the door the night of the concert. The Granada seats 1,500 people; tickets will be issued on a first-come, first-served basis.

The Santa Barbara Symphony concerts scheduled for Jan. 20-21 featuring the film The Red Violin and violinist Lara St. John have been postponed until June 16-17. Tickets purchased for the January performances will be honored at the June concerts.

For more information, call 898-9386.

— Tim Dougherty for Santa Barbara Symphony.