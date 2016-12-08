Sunday, April 15 , 2018, 5:48 am | Fair 51º

 
 
 
 

Cirque Aerial Act Joins Symphony Pops Concert to Ring In 2017

By Tim Dougherty for Santa Barbara Symphony | December 8, 2016 | 2:02 p.m.

The Santa Barbara Symphony, under the baton of guest conductor Bob Bernhardt, will usher in 2017 with a New Year’s Eve pops concert featuring aerial-performance troupe Cirque de la Symphonie at 8:30 p.m. Dec. 31, in the historic Granada Theatre, 1214 State St. Tickets are now available.
 
Musical selections will include themes from Star Wars, Pirates of the Caribbean, Star Trek and Mission Impossible, as well as beloved works by Tchaikovsky, Gershwin, Sousa, Mozart and Debussy. Santa Barbara Symphony Principal Michelle Temple will be the featured soloist for the first movement of Handel’s "Harp Concerto in B-flat."
                                                                                
“There is no better place to start your New Year’s Eve celebration than with the Symphony,” said Kevin A. Marvin, Santa Barbara Symphony executive director. “The remarkably talented performers of Cirque de la Symphonie will significantly add to the festive evening.”
 
Bernhardt, who has conducted the Santa Barbara Symphony on numerous occasions, was named principal pops conductor of the Grand Rapids Symphony in 2015 and this season is celebrating his 20th year as principal pops conductor of the Louisville Orchestra. He also serves as principal pops conductor of the Chattanooga Symphony and Opera.

This season marks Bernhardt's 24th as a frequent guest of the Boston Pops, which he first conducted at the invitation of John Williams.
 
Featuring aerial flyers, acrobats and contortionists, Cirque de la Symphonie is the only cirque company in the world that performs exclusively with symphony orchestras. Performances are choreographed to specific compositions, adding a stunning visual element to the concert experience.
 
The Santa Barbara Symphony’s 2016-17 season will continue Jan. 28-29 with guest conductor David Lockington leading orchestral accompaniment for screened scenes from Walt Disney’s Fantasia Films, as well as performances of Hindemith’s "Symphonic Metamorphosis of Themes" by Carl Maria von Weber.

Also on tap for the symphony season:

Feb. 11-12: The West Coast premiere of American composer Jonathan Leshnoff’s "Clarinet Concerto" along with Copland’s iconic "Symphony No. 3."

March 18-19: A pairing of Vivaldi’s "The Four Seasons" and Piazzolla’s "The Four Seasons of Buenos Aires," with guest violinist Philippe Quint.

April 15-16: Sibelius’ "Symphony No. 5" and Grieg’s "Piano Concerto," featuring guest soloist Lilya Zilberstein.

May 13-14: A celebration of Paris, including Mozart’s "Symphony No. 31," Saint-Saëns’ "Cello Concerto" (with guest artist Zuill Bailey), Liszt’s "Les préludes" and Gershwin’s "An American in Paris."
 
Complete season program information is available online at www.thesymphony.org.  
 
The New Year’s Eve concert is supported by the Santa Barbara Center for the Performing Arts, Robin and Kay Frost, Robert Weinman, and the Elaine F. Stepanek Foundation.
 
Tickets start at $39 and can be purchased at www.granadasb.org or by calling 899-2222. For additional information, visit www.thesymphony.org.
 
— Tim Dougherty for Santa Barbara Symphony.

 
  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click Here to Get Started >

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.

Maestro, Mastercard, Visa, American Express, Discover, Debit

Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >
 
 