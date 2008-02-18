Monday, June 18 , 2018, 9:34 am | Fair 63º

 
 
 
 

Santa Barbara Symphony Serves Up Powerful Performance of Brahms

Violin, cello, orchestra and Brahms come together in fine fashion.

By Margo Kline, Noozhawk Staff Writer | February 18, 2008 | 6:36 p.m.

The Santa Barbara Symphony‘s weekend concert at the Arlington Theatre offered a treat, the double Concerto for Violin, Cello and Orchestra in A minor, Op. 102 of Johannes Brahms, with two compelling soloists.

Both violinist Philippe Quint and cellist Wendy Warner have earned justifiable praise in their concert careers. The Russian-born Quint, now a U.S. citizen, was a child prodigy in St. Petersburg and plays a 1723 Stradivarius, "Ex-Keisewetter" on permanent loan from the Stradivary Society of Chicago. Warner made her debut with the National Symphony under the direction of the late cello master Mstislav Rostropovich, and later toured with him.

A third guest was on the podium, conductor Edward Cumming. Under his baton, the Symphony sounded especially glowing in the Brahms. This was the composer’s last major work for orchestra, reflecting his maturity and, in the third and final movement, his affinity for Gypsy songs.

Composed in 1887, the work was offered by Brahms to his violinist friend, Joseph Joachim, from whom he had long been estranged. The composer’s peace offering was accepted by Joachim, and shortly thereafter he and cellist Robert Hausmann introduced it in Cologne, Germany, with Brahms conducting. Unfortunately, the work was not an immediate success, according to the program notes. Now, of course, it’s a classic.

The concert began with a charming trifle, "Dolly Suite, Op. 56," written by Gabriel Faure over the time span from 1893 to 1896. Inspiration for the work was the daughter of Emma Bardac, Faure’s lover. The child was so tiny that she was nicknamed "Dolly" and the suite’s movements contain titles such as "Kitty Valse" and "Tendresse."

After the Faure, Brahms and intermission, the orchestra played the touching "Traumerie from Kinderscenen (Scenes from Childhood)," Op. 15, No. 7, by Robert Schumann. This is Schumann at his most romantic, unmarked by his later mental problems. He wrote to his beloved Clara Wieck that the "Scenes will amuse you." The piece has been cherished ever since.

The last work on the program was Claude Debussy’s "La Mer," which, to this reviewer, sounds hopelessly dated. Surely it has earned an honorable retirement, and less hackneyed compositions could be played instead.

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.

Become a Noozhawk Supporter

First name
Last name
Enter your email
Select your membership level
×

Payment Information

You are purchasing:

Payment Method

Pay by Credit Card:

Mastercard, Visa, American Express, Discover

Pay with Apple Pay or Google Pay:

Noozhawk partners with Stripe to provide secure invoicing and payments processing.

  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click Here to Get Started >

Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >
 
 