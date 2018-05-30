Santa Barbara Symphony to Accompany ‘Red Violin’ Screenings

The Santa Barbara Symphony, under the baton of guest conductor Carolyn Kuan, will perform John Corigliano’s Academy Award-winning score for The Red Violin, accompanied by François Girard’s film in its entirety, 8 p.m. June 16 and 3 p.m. June 17, at the Granada Theatre.

The concerts also will feature Canadian violinist Lara St. John as soloist.

Originally scheduled for Jan. 20-21, the concerts were postponed due to the catastrophic debris flows in Montecito earlier that month. Tickets purchased for the originally scheduled concerts will be honored at the June performances.

Tickets can be purchased at www.granadasb.org or by calling 1-805-899-2222. Prices start at $29.

“We view these concerts as another small step toward reclaiming a semblance of normalcy for our community,” said Santa Barbara Symphony executive director Kevin A. Marvin.

“There’s something cathartic — exultant even — about returning to a program thought to be another casualty of the devastating mud flows in Montecito,” he said.

“And what a program it is: Lara St. John will remarkably recreate the demanding solo passages depicted on screen, in what amounts to a virtuosic two-hour concerto. We are very pleased to present this exciting pairing of film and live symphonic music,” Marvin said.

Girard’s 1998 drama traces the history of an exquisite antique violin from its creation in 17th century Italy to an auction room in modern day Montreal.

During the intervening centuries, the instrument figures prominently in the lives of its owners in Austria, Oxford and China during the Cultural Revolution. The large ensemble cast includes Samuel L. Jackson and Greta Scacchi.

Roger Ebert described The Red Violin as having “the kind of sweep and vision that we identify with elegant features from decades ago.”

Violinist Joshua Bell performed the solos on the soundtrack, which was conducted by Esa-Pekka Salonen. Corigliano received an Academy Award for his film score in 2000.

St. John, described as “something of a phenomenon” by The Strad, has been a featured soloist with the orchestras of Cleveland, Philadelphia, San Francisco, Seattle, Toronto, Montreal and Vancouver, as well as major orchestras in Europe, Asia, South America and Australia/New Zealand.

In 1999 she created her own record label, Ancalagon, and has recorded with the Royal Philharmonic, the Simón Bolívar Youth Orchestra of Venezuela, and The Knights, with which she won the Juno Award in 2011.

A violinist since age 2, St. John made her first solo appearance with an orchestra at age 4, and her European debut with the Gulbenkian Orchestra in Lisbon six years later. She performs on the 1779 “Salabue” Guadagnini, on loan from an anonymous donor.

Recognized as a conductor of extraordinary versatility, Kuan has enjoyed successful associations with top-tier orchestras, opera companies, ballet companies, and festivals worldwide.

Appointed music director of the Hartford Symphony Orchestra in 2011, she recently signed a six-year contract extending their creative collaboration through May 2022.

Kuan’s North American engagements have included performances with the symphonies of Baltimore, Detroit, Milwaukee, San Francisco and Seattle; Florida and Louisville orchestras; New York City Ballet; Colorado Music Festival; and the New York City Opera.

Recent international engagements have included concerts with the Bournemouth Symphony, the Hong Kong Philharmonic, the National Symphony of Taiwan, Orchestre de la Suisse Romande, Residentie Orkest, Orquesta Sinfonica de Yucatan and the Royal Danish Ballet

Kuan holds the distinction of being the first woman to be awarded the Herbert von Karajan Conducting Fellowship by the Herbert von Karajan Centrum and American Austrian Foundation in 2003, resulting in her residency at the 2004 Salzburg Festival.

The June 16-17 concerts are supported by Robin and Kay Frost, and Arlington Financial Advisors.

For additional information, visit www.thesymphony.org.

— Tim Dougherty for Santa Barbara Symphony.