Santa Barbara Symphony to Celebrate Area’s Intimate Bond With the Sea

The Santa Barbara Symphony, under the baton of Maestro Nir Kabaretti, will celebrate the region’s shimmering coastal waters with a program titled “Sounds of the Ocean” at the historic Granada Theatre April 9-10.

Featured works will include Michael Torke’s uplifting Bright Blue Music, “Four Sea Interludes” from Benjamin Britten’s opera Peter Grimes and Claude Debussy’s enduring and influential La Mer.

Also featuring wunderkind Timothy Chooi as a guest soloist on Tchaikovsky’s beloved Violin Concerto, performances will take place at 8 p.m. Saturday, April 9, and 3 p.m. Sunday, April 10. Tickets are now available.

“The sea has always been a great inspiration for artists,” said Maestro Kabaretti, now in his 10th season as the Santa Barbara Symphony’s music and artistic director. “While painters can realistically paint this natural phenomenon, composers try to capture it through sounds and rhythms. We have selected two of the most significant pieces of music in this tradition, by Debussy and Britten. We are delighted to welcome back Timothy Chooi, a rising star in the violin world today, and look forward to performing Michael Torke’s Bright Blue Music.”

Twenty-two-year-old Canadian violinist Timothy Chooi, who turned in an electrifying performance of Max Bruch’s Violin Concerto No. 1 with the Santa Barbara Symphony two seasons ago, studies with Ida Kavafian at the Curtis Institute of Music in Philadelphia.

At age 16, Chooi captured the 2010 Grand Prix of the 71st Montreal Symphony Orchestra Standard Life Competition, resulting in numerous concert engagements. He was recently awarded the Bronze Medal at the 2015 Michael Hill International Violin Competition in New Zealand.

Highlights this season include appearances with the Montreal Chamber Orchestra and the Edmonton Symphony Orchestra and recital tours in Quebec and Latin America.

Chooi also has performed with the Vancouver Symphony Orchestra, the National Arts Centre Orchestra, the Toronto Philharmonia, the Auckland Philharmonia and the Malaysian Philharmonic Orchestra.

Named music director of the Santa Barbara Symphony in 2006 and its artistic director in 2008, Nir Kabaretti collaborates with many of the world’s most renowned musicians, orchestras and opera houses.

He has conducted the Israel Philharmonic Orchestra, the Tokyo Philharmonic Orchestra, Orquesta Filarmonica de Buenos Aires, the Belgrade Philharmonic Orchestra and the Vienna Chamber Orchestra, to name just a few.

His extensive operatic experience includes productions at the Maggio Musicale Fiorentino in Florence, Teatro Real in Madrid, Switzerland’s Opéra de Lausanne and Teatro alla Scala in Milan.

Winner of the 1993 Forum Junger Kunstler Conducting Competition in Vienna, he was named the music director of the Southwest Florida Symphony in 2014.

The Santa Barbara Symphony’s 2015-16 season will conclude with concerts May 14-15 featuring guest artist Pablo Sáinz Villegas performing Elmer Bernstein’s Guitar Concerto.

The Granada Theatre is located at 1214 State Street in Santa Barbara. Additional information is available at www.thesymphony.org/performances/season_2015-16.

The concerts April 9-10 are generously supported by Robin and Kay Frost, Jo Beth Van Gelderen and Karen Quinn and Cooley.

Tickets start at $28 and can be purchased at www.granadasb.org or by calling 805.899.2222. Group sales discounts of as much as 20 percent are available.

