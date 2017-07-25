Tuesday, April 17 , 2018, 1:44 am | Fair 48º

 
 
 
 

Santa Barbara Symphony to Hold Youth Ensemble Auditions

By Tim Dougherty for Santa Barbara Symphony | July 25, 2017 | 9:27 a.m.

The Santa Barbara Symphony will hold auditions for its Junior Orchestra and Youth Symphony Aug. 14, 16 and 19 at Santa Barbara Community Church, 1002 Cieneguitas Road.

Tryouts for violinists will be on Monday, Aug. 14; for violists, cellists and bassists on Wednesday, Aug. 16; and for wind, brass and percussion players on Saturday, Aug. 19.

To schedule an appointment, call 898-9526 or email [email protected]

“These ensembles offer exceptional instructional and performance opportunities for young instrumentalists,” said Amy Williams, director of education and community engagement for the Santa Barbara Symphony.

“Program participants invariably show remarkable growth as musicians and as individuals. I encourage families throughout the community to take part in the audition process,” she said.

The Santa Barbara Youth Symphony consists of some 80 musicians ages 12-18 from Santa Barbara and Ventura counties. It is the capstone program of the symphony’s award-winning Music Education Center, which offers outreach programs for area children.

The ensemble is led by music director Andy Radford, principal bassoonist of the Santa Barbara Symphony.

The symphony’s Junior Orchestra serves beginning and intermediate string and wind players ages 9-14, and is led by violinist and educator Marisa McLeod.

Complete instructions and application information are available online at www.thesymphony.org/education/auditions.

For more information, call 898-8785 or visit www.thesymphony.org.

—Tim Dougherty for Santa Barbara Symphony.

 
  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click Here to Get Started >

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.

Maestro, Mastercard, Visa, American Express, Discover, Debit

Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >
 
 