Santa Barbara Symphony to Hold Youth Ensemble Auditions

The Santa Barbara Symphony will hold auditions for its Junior Orchestra and Youth Symphony Aug. 14, 16 and 19 at Santa Barbara Community Church, 1002 Cieneguitas Road.

Tryouts for violinists will be on Monday, Aug. 14; for violists, cellists and bassists on Wednesday, Aug. 16; and for wind, brass and percussion players on Saturday, Aug. 19.

To schedule an appointment, call 898-9526 or email [email protected]

“These ensembles offer exceptional instructional and performance opportunities for young instrumentalists,” said Amy Williams, director of education and community engagement for the Santa Barbara Symphony.

“Program participants invariably show remarkable growth as musicians and as individuals. I encourage families throughout the community to take part in the audition process,” she said.

The Santa Barbara Youth Symphony consists of some 80 musicians ages 12-18 from Santa Barbara and Ventura counties. It is the capstone program of the symphony’s award-winning Music Education Center, which offers outreach programs for area children.

The ensemble is led by music director Andy Radford, principal bassoonist of the Santa Barbara Symphony.

The symphony’s Junior Orchestra serves beginning and intermediate string and wind players ages 9-14, and is led by violinist and educator Marisa McLeod.

Complete instructions and application information are available online at www.thesymphony.org/education/auditions.

For more information, call 898-8785 or visit www.thesymphony.org.

—Tim Dougherty for Santa Barbara Symphony.