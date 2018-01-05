Saturday, June 16 , 2018, 2:41 am | Overcast 60º

 
 
 
 

Santa Barbara Symphony to Play at Screening of ‘The Red Violin’

By Tim Dougherty for Santa Barbara Symphony | January 5, 2018 | 9:00 a.m.

The Santa Barbara Symphony will perform John Corigliano’s Academy Award-winning score for The Red Violin, accompanied by director François Girard’s film in its entirety, Saturday, Jan. 20, and Sunday, Jan. 21, at the Granada Theatre, 1214 State St.

Under the baton of guest conductor Carolyn Kuan, and featuring Canadian violinist Lara St. John as soloist, the concerts will take place at 8 p.m. Jan. 20 and 3 p.m. Jan. 21.

Tickets start at $29 and can be purchased online at www.granadasb.org or by calling 899-2222.

“What a way to start the new year," said Kevin A. Marvin, Santa Barbara Symphony executive director.

"Lara St. John will remarkably recreate the demanding solo passages depicted on screen, in what amounts to a virtuosic two-hour concerto," Marvin said.

"We are very pleased to present this exciting pairing of film and live symphonic music,” he said.

Girard’s 1998 drama The Red Violin traces the intricate history of an exquisite antique violin from its creation in 17th century Italy to an auction room in modern-day Montreal.

During the intervening centuries, the instrument figures prominently in the lives of its owners in Austria, Oxford, and China during the Cultural Revolution.

The large ensemble cast includes Samuel L. Jackson and Greta Scacchi. Roger Ebert described The Red Violin as having “the kind of sweep and vision that we identify with elegant features from decades ago.”

Violinist Joshua Bell performed the solos on the soundtrack, which was conducted by Esa-Pekka Salonen. Corigliano received an Academy Award for his film score in 2000.

Described as “something of a phenomenon” by The Strad, St. John has appeared as a featured soloist with the orchestras of Cleveland, Philadelphia, San Francisco, Seattle, Toronto, Montreal and Vancouver, as well as major orchestras worldwide.

In 1999, she created her own record label, Ancalagon, and has recorded with the Royal Philharmonic, the Simón Bolívar Youth Orchestra of Venezuela, and The Knights, with which she won the Juno Award in 2011.

A violinist since age 2, St. John made her first solo appearance with an orchestra when she was just 4, and her European debut with the Gulbenkian Orchestra in Lisbon six years later.

She performs on the 1779 “Salabue” Guadagnini, on loan from an anonymous donor.

Recognized as a conductor of extraordinary versatility, Kuan has enjoyed successful associations with top-tier orchestras, opera companies, ballet companies, and festivals worldwide.

Appointed music director of the Hartford Symphony Orchestra in 2011, she recently signed a six-year contract extending their creative collaboration through May 2022.

Kuan’s North American engagements have included performances with the symphonies of Baltimore, Detroit, Milwaukee, San Francisco and Seattle; New York City Ballet; Colorado Music Festival and Santa Fe Opera.

Recent international engagements have included concerts with the Bournemouth Symphony, Hong Kong Philharmonic, National Symphony of Taiwan, Orchestre de la Suisse and the West Australian Symphony.

The recipient of numerous awards, Kuan was the first woman to be awarded the Herbert von Karajan Conducting Fellowship by the Herbert von Karajan Centrum and American Austrian Foundation in 2003.

That award resulted in her residency at the 2004 Salzburg Festival.

The Jan. 20-21 concerts are supported by Robin and Kay Frost, and Arlington Financial Advisors.

The Santa Barbara Symphony’s 2017-18 continues Feb. 17-18 with a tribute to Leonard Bernstein featuring guest soprano Lisa Vroman and singers from the Santa Barbara Choral Society.

Complete season program information is available at www.thesymphony.org.

— Tim Dougherty for Santa Barbara Symphony.

 

