Santa Barbara Symphony New Year’s Eve Pops Concert to Feature Bob Bernhardt, Troupe Vertigo

The Santa Barbara Symphony, under the baton of guest conductor Bob Bernhardt, will usher in 2018 with a rousing New Year’s Eve pops concert at the Granada Theatre.

Featuring a program of movie soundtrack classics and an appearance by the spellbinding theatrical circus company Troupe Vertigo, the performance will begin at 8:30 pm. Tickets start at $39 and can be purchased by clicking here or by calling 805.899.2222.

Musical selections will include themes from Gone with the Wind, Captain Blood, Harry Potter and the Goblet of Fire, West Side Story, Rogue One: A Star Wars Story, Indiana Jones and The Lost World. Santa Barbara Symphony principal trumpet Jon Lewis will be the featured soloist on “With Malice Toward None” from the film Lincoln, and principal Erik Rynearson will take a solo turn in an excerpt from the second movement of Maria Newman’s Viola Concerto.

“One of the joys of getting to know the Santa Barbara Symphony has been discovering its affinity, and ability, with film music,” said Maestro Bernhardt, who has conducted the Santa Barbara Symphony on numerous occasions. “This is no accident or surprise, as many of the players are current or former studio musicians who’ve played on some of Hollywood’s most iconic soundtracks. While there is a design to this concert, it’s concept is simple: We aim to entertain with energy, excellence, and fun, and ring in the new year with great music played by this great orchestra.”

The Santa Barbara Symphony also will pay tribute to the heroic efforts of firefighters throughout the region.

“We salute the brave men and women working extraordinarily hard to battle the Thomas Fire and protect our community. The Santa Barbara Symphony will do everything in its power to continue doing what we do best: serve and uplift the community through the power of music,” Executive Director Kevin Marvin said.

Maestro Bernhardt was named principal pops conductor of the Grand Rapids Symphony in 2015 and this season is celebrating his 21st year as principal pops conductor of the Louisville Orchestra. He also serves as principal pops conductor of the Chattanooga Symphony and Opera, where he was music director for 19 seasons. Bernhardt previously served as principal conductor and artistic director of the Rochester Philharmonic, music director and conductor of the Tucson Symphony, principal guest conductor of Kentucky Opera, music director and conductor of the Amarillo Symphony and artistic director of the Lake Placid Sinfonietta. This season marks his 25th as a frequent guest of the Boston Pops, which he first conducted at the invitation of John Williams. He also has been a regular guest conductor of the Edmonton Symphony Orchestra, the Baltimore Symphony, the Detroit Symphony, the Cincinnati Pops, the Pittsburgh Symphony, the Dallas Symphony, the Houston Symphony, the Seattle Symphony, the Grand Rapids Symphony and the Las Vegas Philharmonic.

Los Angeles-based Troupe Vertigo brings together world-class aerial artists, contortionists and ballet dancers for performances that combine elements of cirque acrobatics, classical dance and contemporary theater. The Los Angeles Times has described the company’s unique brand of spectacle as “a never-ending flow of creative expression.”

The New Year’s Eve concert is generously supported by the Santa Barbara Center for the Performing Arts and On Q Financial.

The Santa Barbara Symphony’s 2017-18 season will continue Jan. 20-21 with performances of John Corigliano’s Academy Award-winning score for The Red Violin, accompanied by François Girard’s engrossing film in its entirety and featuring Canadian violinist Lara St. John as soloist. Additional season highlights include a tribute to Leonard Bernstein with guest soprano Lisa Vroman and singers from the Santa Barbara Choral Society (Feb. 17-18); celebrated Ukrainian pianist Alexander Romanovsky performing Liszt’s first Piano Concerto, followed by Tchaikovsky’s affecting Symphony No. 5 (March 24-25); Mahler’s monumental Symphony No. 6 (April 21-22); and a season-ending program uniting Santa Barbara Symphony Concertmaster Jessica Guideri with the acclaimed Anne Akiko Meyers for Vivaldi’s Double Violin Concerto (May 19-20).

The Granada Theatre is located at 1214 State St. in Santa Barbara. Complete season program information is available online by clicking here.

— Tim Dougherty is a publicist for the Santa Barbara Symphony.