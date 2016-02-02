Santa Barbara Symphony to Present Rachmaninoff Program for Valentine’s Day Weekend

The Santa Barbara Symphony, under the baton of guest conductor James Judd, will perform a pair of beloved masterworks by the famed Russian composer and virtuoso pianist Sergei Rachmaninoff at the historic Granada Theatre in downtown Santa Barbara Feb. 13-14, 2016.

Also featuring captivating Canadian pianist Ian Parker as a guest soloist, the program will include Rachmaninoff’s Rhapsody on a Theme by Paganini and Symphonic Dances, considered by many to be the summary of his musical genius.

Performances will take place at 8 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 13, and 3 p.m. Sunday, Feb. 14. Tickets are now available.

“A feast of the glorious and uniquely romantic music of Rachmaninoff is particularly appropriate for our celebration of Valentine’s Day,” said Judd. “I am excited about my debut with the Santa Barbara Symphony, and of course making music with Ian Parker.”

Rachmaninoff’s compositions, invariably marked by unabashed lyricism and distinctly lush melodies, have long been associated with expressions of romantic love.

The works on offer Feb. 13-14 especially lend themselves to observances of Valentine’s Day, according Santa Barbara Symphony Executive Director David Pratt. Composed in 1934, Rhapsody on a Theme by Paganini features dramatic piano pyrotechnics, while Symphonic Dances, completed six years later, is a soaring tour de force for orchestra.

British-born conductor James Judd has amassed an extensive collection of recordings on the Naxos label, including an unprecedented number in partnership with the New Zealand Symphony Orchestra, where he is music director emeritus.

His previous directorships include principal guest conductor of the Orchestre national de Lille in France and a groundbreaking 14 years as music director of the Florida Philharmonic Orchestra.

During his eight years as music director in New Zealand, Judd garnered plaudits for his recordings with the orchestra, including works by Copland, Bernstein, Vaughan Williams and Gershwin.

His Florida Philharmonic recordings include an all-Walton program and Mahler’s Symphony No. 1, which were released on the Harmonia Mundi label to international acclaim.

Judd has conducted the Berlin and Israel philharmonics and has made guest appearances with prestigious ensembles throughout Europe.

In the Far East, he works regularly with Tokyo’s NHK Symphony Orchestra and the Seoul Philharmonic. His opera work includes productions with the English National Opera and the Glyndebourne Opera Festival.

Judd is the co-founder of the Chamber Orchestra of Europe, which he has led on tours throughout the United States, Asia and Europe.

He has also appeared as a guest conductor with the orchestras of St. Louis, Montreal, Cincinnati, Pittsburgh, Dallas, Seattle, Rio de Janeiro and Sao Paulo, among others.

Judd currently serves as music director of the Israel Symphony Orchestra.

Hailed by The Washington Post as “a technically assured and enthusiastic young pianist,” Ian Parker has appeared with orchestras and as a recitalist throughout much of the world.

Recent appearances include the Eugene Symphony, the Hong Kong Sinfonietta and the Orquestra Filarmônica de Minas Gerais, in addition to performances at both the Britt and Brott music festivals.

The winner of top honors at the 2001 CBC National Radio Competition, Parker also has won grand prizes at the Canadian National Music Festival, the Corpus Christie International Competition and the Montreal Symphony Orchestra Competition.

Having made his Lincoln Center recital debut at the Walter Reade Theater in 2004, Parker tours regularly with the internationally renowned Vogler Quartet and is an active recording artist.

His CD of concerti (Ravel Concerto in G, Stravinsky Capriccio and Gershwin Concerto in F) with the London Symphony under Michael Francis was released by ATMA Classique in 2010.

An all-fantasy solo CD on Azica Records featuring works by Chopin, Schumann and Beethoven was released the same year.

The Santa Barbara Symphony’s 2015-16 season will continue with Tchaikovsky’s Violin Concerto featuring guest soloist Timothy Chooi April 9-10, and guest artist Pablo Sáinz Villegas performing Elmer Bernstein’s Guitar Concerto in the season’s final concerts May 14-15.

Performances will take place at the Granada Theatre, located at 1214 State Street in Santa Barbara. Complete season information is available at www.thesymphony.org.

The Feb. 13-14 concerts are generously supported by Sara Miller McCune, Patricia Gregory for the Baker Foundation, Chris and David Chernof and Invoca.

Tickets start at $28 and can be purchased at www.granadasb.org or by calling 805.899.2222. Group sales discounts of as much as 20 percent are available.

