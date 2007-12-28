Santa Barbara Symphony Ushers In 2008 In Style

{mosimage}

With New Year’s Eve dominating social plans tonight, Noozhawk’s arts briefs will concentrate on festivities to ring in 2008. Here is a partial list of the revelry to come.

The Santa Barbara Symphony‘s annual New Year’s Eve concert-cum-celebration at the Arlington Theatre on Monday evening will celebrate with pops music, balloons, horns and party hats. Conductor Richard Kaufman will lead the orchestra at 8:30 p.m. in a selection of American composer Leroy Anderson‘s most beloved pieces, including “The Typewriter,” with concert pianist Nelson Kole “playing” an actual typewriter. Other music will include conventional piano music, Broadway and opera favorites with tenor Matt James and the traditional sing-along of “Auld Lang Syne.” (805.898.9326)

The annual Hispanic Dance Party will take place at Earl Warren Showgrounds, with three bands taking turns playing dance music: La Grande de Jerez, Sonora Dinamita and Banda di limon. Doors open at 7:30 p.m. Monday, and there will be a cash bar; food will be served. Tickets, at $40 and $50, will be available at the door. Parking is free. (805.687.0766)

The Palace Caf?, 8 E. Cota St., will offer its annual New Orleans-style Mardi Gras party, with Big Easy cuisine. There are two seatings Monday, but only the 9 p.m. one still has tables available, according to a spokesman. Each table provides beads, masks, commemorative Champagne glasses and chocolates for the diners, and the Flambeau Duo will play live music. The cost is $137.50 per person. Each couple will receive a bottle of Champagne. (805.963.5000)

SOHO Restaurant & Music Club, 2221 State St., plans a Brazilian dance and dinner evening Monday, with live music by Samb Da and Brazilian dancers as added entertainment. A four-course dinner will be served from 7 to 9 p.m., and the $100 cost includes the meal, bottle of Champagne, seating at the table for the entire evening, party hats and favors. At 9:45 p.m., the club will open the doors to those who just want to dance and order drinks, with admission at $45. (805.962.7776)

Aloha Sharkeez, 416 State St., has chosen the theme ?Elevate 2008.? For $34.95, celebrants will receive a four-course dinner Monday, with an appetizer buffet, bottle of Champagne, party favors, hats and dancing to hip hop and house music with DJ Jason. Reservations are required. (805.962.9680)



Velvet Jones, 421 State St., is touting its low cover charge of $10, and the fact that it doesn’t even go into effect until 10 p.m. Monday. Dancing and a midnight toast to 2008 are planned. (805.965.8676)