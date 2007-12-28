Wednesday, April 25 , 2018, 3:09 am | Fog/Mist 52º

 
 
 

Santa Barbara Symphony Ushers In 2008 In Style

{mosimage}Going from classical to contemporary, the Hispanic Dance Party will have Earl Warren Showgrounds rocking on New Year's Eve.

By Margo Kline | December 28, 2007 | 5:40 p.m.

{mosimage}

With New Year’s Eve dominating social plans tonight, Noozhawk’s arts briefs will concentrate on festivities to ring in 2008. Here is a partial list of the revelry to come.

The Santa Barbara Symphony‘s annual New Year’s Eve concert-cum-celebration at the Arlington Theatre on Monday evening will celebrate with pops music, balloons, horns and party hats. Conductor Richard Kaufman will lead the orchestra at 8:30 p.m. in a selection of American composer Leroy Anderson‘s most beloved pieces, including “The Typewriter,” with concert pianist Nelson Kole “playing” an actual typewriter. Other music will include conventional piano music, Broadway and opera favorites with tenor Matt James and the traditional sing-along of “Auld Lang Syne.” (805.898.9326)

The annual Hispanic Dance Party will take place at Earl Warren Showgrounds, with three bands taking turns playing dance music: La Grande de Jerez, Sonora Dinamita and Banda di limon. Doors open at 7:30 p.m. Monday, and there will be a cash bar; food will be served. Tickets, at $40 and $50, will be available at the door. Parking is free. (805.687.0766)

The Palace Caf?, 8 E. Cota St., will offer its annual New Orleans-style Mardi Gras party, with Big Easy cuisine. There are two seatings Monday, but only the 9 p.m. one still has tables available, according to a spokesman. Each table provides beads, masks, commemorative Champagne glasses and chocolates for the diners, and the Flambeau Duo will play live music. The cost is $137.50 per person. Each couple will receive a bottle of Champagne. (805.963.5000)

SOHO Restaurant & Music Club, 2221 State St., plans a Brazilian dance and dinner evening Monday, with live music by Samb Da and Brazilian dancers as added entertainment. A four-course dinner will be served from 7 to 9 p.m., and the $100 cost includes the meal, bottle of Champagne, seating at the table for the entire evening, party hats and favors. At 9:45 p.m., the club will open the doors to those who just want to dance and order drinks, with admission at $45. (805.962.7776)

Aloha Sharkeez, 416 State St., has chosen the theme ?Elevate 2008.? For $34.95, celebrants will receive a four-course dinner Monday, with an appetizer buffet, bottle of Champagne, party favors, hats and dancing to hip hop and house music with DJ Jason. Reservations are required. (805.962.9680)

Velvet Jones, 421 State St., is touting its low cover charge of $10, and the fact that it doesn’t even go into effect until 10 p.m. Monday. Dancing and a midnight toast to 2008 are planned. (805.965.8676)

  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click Here to Get Started >

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.

Maestro, Mastercard, Visa, American Express, Discover, Debit

Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >
 
 