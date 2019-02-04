Santa Barbara Symphony Adds Daniel Burnham, Sarah Chrisman, Janet Garufis to Board

Daniel Burnham, Sarah Chrisman and Janet Garufis have joined the Board of Directors of the Santa Barbara Symphony.

The symphony’s board works to support the organization’s mission to enrich the community by creating powerful musical experiences, and providing music education and community engagement.

"I am thrilled to welcome these three community leaders to The Santa Barbara Symphony’s Board of Directors." said Kevin A. Marvin, executive director of the Santa Barbara Symphony.

"Their experience and commitment to the arts in Santa Barbara is unparalleled, and as the symphony continues our forward momentum providing the community with world-class performances and programs, these leaders will be essential in guiding that vision," he said.

Burnham is a retired chairman and CEO of Raytheon Company, which specializes in defense, civil government and cyber security markets worldwide. Burnham joined Raytheon from AlliedSignal, Inc., where he was vice chairman of the board of directors.

He is a former director of AlliedSignal, Inc., Bank of Boston Corporation, FleetBoston Financial Corporation, First Data Corporation, Green Hills Software, Inc., and the Congressional Medal of Honor Foundation.

Burnham is past chairman of the Minority Supplier Development Council; the President’s National Security Telecommunications Advisory Committee; and the Aerospace Industries Association; and a past member of the Business Council.

He serves on on the board of Aurrion, Inc., an integrated photonics company, and is a trustee and past chair of the University of California, Santa Barbara Foundation.

Burnham is past board chair of the Santa Barbara Center for the Performing Arts, which owns and operates The Granada Theatre; past co-chair of UCSB Arts & Lecture capital committee; and serves on the board of the Community Arts and Music Association (CAMA).

He received a bachelor’s degree, magna cum laude, in economics from Xavier University in 1968 and a master’s in business administration from the University of New Hampshire in 1970. He has received honorary degrees from Pepperdine University and Bentley College.

Chrisman co-founded a Silicon Valley telecommunications company in the early 1980s with Roger Chrisman, who later became her husband. She served as CFO and treasurer until her retirement. The company went public in 1985 and has been listed on the NYSE since 1987.

Chrisman grew up in Pasadena and holds degrees in computer science and music from Stanford University and an MBA in Finance from UC Berkeley.

She was board chair of Santa Barbara Center for the Performing Arts, which owns and operates The Granada Theatre, for seven years, overseeing the theater’s historic renovation. She also is on the board of directors of the Santa Barbara Scholarship Foundation and Opera Santa Barbara.

Chrisman is the CFO of the Warren and Katharine Schlinger Foundation and trustee of the Schlinger Chrisman Foundation. She and her husband Roger moved to Santa Barbara with their daughter in 1999.

She and her husband were involved in designing, implementing and funding the Granada’s $4,000 digital video system (the highest quality technology between Los Angeles and San Francisco), and want to expand the Santa Barbara Symphony experience with more visual video shorts.

Garufis is the chairman/CEO of Montecito Bank & Trust. She attended UCLA and holds BA and MA degrees from California State University Northridge and is a graduate of Pacific Coast Banking School at the University of Washington.

She began her banking career as a teller some 40 years ago with Security Pacific Bank, now Bank of America.

Garufis rose through the ranks of retail banking and after completing the Security Pacific Management Training Program, successfully led retail banking, commercial banking, and private banking organizations.

Garufis joined Montecito Bank & Trust in 2004. In early 2014 she was invited to join the Community Depository Institutions Advisory Council of the Federal Reserve Bank’s 12th District (CDIAC), and served as the National CDIAC president.

She has been named American Banker’s 25 Most Powerful Women to Watch (2015, 2017); the CSUN Distinguished Alumni of the Year (2018), Santa Barbara Woman of the Year (2016), Pacific Coast Business Times’ Top 50 Women in Biz (2007-18).

Garufis has served as the chair of the Western Independent Bankers Association as well as director of the Pacific Business Management Institute of Pacific Coast Banking School.

Her community service highlights include serving on the Board of Sansum Clinic, the Scholarship Foundation of Santa Barbara, Music Academy of the West, and the Goleta Chamber of Commerce.

For more about donating to the Santa Barbara Symphony, contact Amy Marshall, director of development, at [email protected] or call 805-898-0107. For more on the Santa Barbara Symphony, or its programming, visit www.thesymphony.org/.

— Jennifer Zacharias for Santa Barbara Symphony.