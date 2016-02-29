Santa Barbara Symphony Youth Ensembles to Perform at Santa Barbara Museum of Art

More than 200 local students ages 9-18 will perform a free classical music concert at the Santa Barbara Museum of Art beginning at 4 p.m. Saturday, March 5, 2016.

Presented by the Santa Barbara Symphony in partnership with the museum, the performance will feature musicians from the Symphony’s Youth Symphony, Junior Orchestra, String Workshop, Incredible Children’s Art Network and several southern Santa Barbara County schools.

The event will include art activities for performers and attendees.

Consisting of some 70 musicians ages 12-18 from Santa Barbara and Ventura counties, the Santa Barbara Youth Symphony is the capstone program of the Santa Barbara Symphony’s award-winning Music Education Center, which organizes outreach activities for area children of all ages.

The ensemble is led by Music Director Andy Radford, principal bassoonist of the Santa Barbara Symphony, and members are selected through audition.

The Symphony’s Junior Orchestra serves beginning and intermediate string and wind players ages 9-14, while the String Workshop is the organization’s introductory instruction program.

The Santa Barbara Youth Symphony will conclude its season at the Lobero Theatre May 22. For more information, call 805.898.8785.

The Santa Barbara Symphony was founded in 1953 on the belief that a special city deserves a special orchestra.

Consistently lauded for its unique ability to present brilliant concerts, engage the community and deliver dynamic music education programs, the organization prizes both innovation and artistic excellence and is widely recognized as one of the region’s premier cultural institutions.

Its award-winning Music Education Center serves some 5,000 students throughout Santa Barbara County each year.

Charismatic Israeli conductor Nir Kabaretti was appointed music and artistic director of the Santa Barbara Symphony in 2006.

For additional information, visit www.thesymphony.org.

— Tim Dougherty represents the Santa Barbara Symphony.