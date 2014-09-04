Santa Barbara Tackles EIR for $50 Million Trash-to-Energy Project

The Santa Barbara City Planning Commission on Thursday took the first swing at the county's $50 million trash-to-energy proposal — praising the project, but also raising questions about the cost, location and whether officials are doing enough to promote trash diversion.

The Resource Recovery Project, which would increase rates by at least $3 a month, would pull recyclable and organic material that residents throw into their trash, sort it, and then turn the organic waste into methane gas.

The gas would be converted into energy, to power on-site generators and also sell back to the grid.

The county released the draft environmental impact report in August, and the city Planning Commission held a hearing Thursday to ask questions and offer input to the county.

The project is proposed for the Tajiguas Landfill on the Gaviota Coast. If approved, officials suggest that it would extend the life of the landfill through 2038. At the current rate, the landfill would reach capacity in 2026.

Officials see the trash-to-energy project as the next logical step for the region, which has seen itself as on the cutting edge of recycling and trash diversion for more than a decade.

The Anaerobic Digestion Facility would blanket 60,000 square feet and strip the recyclables and organic materials from the trash. The remaining garbage would get buried in the landfill 17 miles west of Goleta.

The organic materials would then be placed into an airtight chamber, similar to a storage bay, and sprinkled with water.

Unlike burying the trash under the dirt, the technology in the digester will capture all of the methane gas and turn it into energy.

"The project overall is an exciting opportunity for the entire South Coast region," said June Pujo, a city planning commissioner.

Some of the commissioners called for Eastside property owned by MarBorg Industries, the city's trash and recycling provider, to be eliminated from the list of alternatives for the site, saying it is "one of the last sites you would choose" because of all the Class I impacts outlined in the draft EIR.

MarBorg originally sent a letter to the county to place the project on its Quarantina Street property, but then MarBorg cut a deal with the Newport Beach-based vendor, Mustang Renewable Power Ventures, to serve as the operator for the project, and MarBorg withdrew its support for the facility on its own property.

The deal, however, came too late to pull from the EIR, so the MarBorg property was studied as well.

Planning Commissioner Michael Jordan asked whether there was interest in building the facility on city property.

"Maybe there is a potential for city-owned land to play a role in the development of this project," Jordan said.

Crews would also need to drill a new groundwater well to provide water to the project, and two new self-contained commercial wastewater units to treat the project’s domestic wastewater.

The project would also require a new 220,000-gallon fire suppression water storage tank to provide water for the building's sprinkler systems.

Other commissioners said the focus should be on the front end, not the back end of recycling.

"I know this project is needed, but something I have not heard about is efforts to reduce that amount of inflow," Commissioner Sheila Lodge said. "The city needs to put more effort into educating the public on this subject, I can't remember seeing anything on it in recent times."

The public is allowed to comment on the draft EIR through Sept. 24.

