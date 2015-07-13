Tuesday, June 5 , 2018, 2:34 pm | Overcast 64º

 
 
 
 

Local News

Advice

Santa Barbara Tackles Fishing Ordinance for Stearns Wharf

No municipal ordinance backs up the 'No Fishing' signs, but city staff plan to change that so they can enforce designated fishing areas at the popular waterfront destination

Nicolas Hosking, left, helps his friend Alex Hernandez remove a mackerel from a fish hook Monday at Stearns Wharf. Both of them support the city’s plan to enforce the “No Fishing” areas with signs in other areas of the wharf.
Nicolas Hosking, left, helps his friend Alex Hernandez remove a mackerel from a fish hook Monday at Stearns Wharf. Both of them support the city’s plan to enforce the “No Fishing” areas with signs in other areas of the wharf. (Joshua Molina / Noozhawk photo)
By Joshua Molina, Noozhawk Staff Writer | @JECMolina | July 13, 2015 | 9:10 p.m.

More than a dozen "No Fishing" signs decorate Santa Barbara's Stearns Wharf, but it turns out those signs are merely suggestions.

The city doesn't have an ordinance that bans fishing from any area of the wharf so if people want to fish, even in front of the "No Fishing" signs, they can. The Harbor Patrol has no authority to ticket them or make them stop.

But that's about to end.

The City of Santa Barbara will tackle a designated fishing area ordinance at an ordinance committee meeting scheduled for 12:30 p.m. Tuesday at Santa Barbara City Hall, 735 Anacapa St.

Mick Kronman, Santa Barbara's waterfront director, said people casting lines near pedestrians, motorists and small children is unsafe, and a practice that needs to stop.

"It's a very small group of fishermen who ignore the 'No Fishing' signs, and unfortunately, when they say, 'Show us the no-fishing ordinance,' we can't," Kronman said. "Right now we have signs, but there's no teeth to them."

The city, Kronman said, plans to designate fishing zones and remove many of the existing "No Fishing" signs. The signs that remain will have a municipal code number to coincide with the directive.

Alex Hernandez catches a mackerel Monday afternoon off the end of Stearns Wharf, where fishing is allowed. (Joshua Molina / Noozhawk photo)

A few of the fishermen thumb their nose at the signs, Kronman said, because they know there's a loophole. The Harbor Patrol has no authority to issue citations in these areas.

Nicolas Hosking, his sister Annabelle and his friend Alex Hernandez, all high school students from Santa Ynez, were fishing Monday on the edge of the wharf, in an area where fishing is allowed. They fish for mackerel and crab off the edge of the pier during the summer.

They said they have seen people fishing in front in front of the "No Fishing" signs.

"I think people probably fish there because it's less crowded," Nicolas Hosking said. 

Most of the fishing takes place toward the end of the wharf, where there is no railing and where there's no need to overhead cast. Anyone fishing in the "No Fishing" areas is doing so next to a railing, where an overhead cast is more likely. 

The city is planning to adopt an ordinance to stop people from fishing in the middle of Stearns Wharf, where "No Fishing" signs aren't enforceable now. (Joshua Molina / Noozhawk photo)

Hernandez, who caught two fish within a span of five minutes off the edge of the wharf, said he supports a change.

"If it's a rule, it should be enforced," Hernandez said. 

City officials said they have tolerated the issue dating back to the 1980s, when they first painted "No Fishing" signs on the wharf. The signs have been generally effective in educating the public about where and where not to fish from Stearns Wharf, they said. 

Kronman said the city may alter the location of fishing in some areas for special events.

Noozhawk staff writer Joshua Molina can be reached at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address). Follow Noozhawk on Twitter: @noozhawk, @NoozhawkNews and @NoozhawkBiz. Connect with Noozhawk on Facebook.

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.

Become a Noozhawk Supporter

First name
Last name
Enter your email
Select your membership level
×

Payment Information

You are purchasing:

Payment Method

Pay by Credit Card:

Mastercard, Visa, American Express, Discover

Pay with Apple Pay or Google Pay:

Noozhawk partners with Stripe to provide secure invoicing and payments processing.

  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click Here to Get Started >

Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >
 
 