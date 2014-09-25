Santa Barbara Suffers $400,000 in Losses in City-Sponsored Home Loan Program

This week, the City of Santa Barbara announced it is on the hook for more than $96,000 after a former employee filed for bankruptcy and defaulted on a home loan through a city-sponsored program.

The program has suffered some significant setbacks from a handful of loans going into default, and the city has had more than $400,000 in total losses, including the case of a former employee filing for bankruptcy.

The now dormant Employee Mortgage Loan Assistance Program, or EMLAP, was designed to help municipal employees borrow money from the city's General Fund reserves to purchase homes.

The program was initially created to attract and retain qualified employees to the city by helping people live locally on Santa Barbara County's South Coast.

Currently, the city has 29 loans outstanding for a total of $2.5 million. Forty-two loans have been issued since the beginning of the program in 2001.

The first bankruptcy affecting one of those loans occurred this year, when a former city employee filed for Chapter 13 bankruptcy, according to city Finance Director Bob Samario.

Samario briefed the City Council on the issue Tuesday, with a mention of the $96,230 loss couched in a larger budget presentation.

Because the value of the employee's home was less than the total debt owed on it, the loan was effectively unsecured, he said.

Samario said the City Attorney’s Office advised that challenging the bankruptcy would not be fruitful, so the city is prepared to "write-off" the loan from the books and charge the loss to the city's General Fund.

In a Chapter 13 bankruptcy, the filer works with the court to figure out how they will pay off their debts over a period of time, and "it's usually pennies on the dollar," he said.

The only way the city could possibly recoup some money is if the former employee, who is now working in another city, is unable to pay according to the court's payment plan.

"Unlike other losses incurred by the city, these types of losses are infrequent and unpredictable, and therefore not budgeted," a city staff report stated.

The city had to backfill three other loans after employees sold their homes in a short sale: selling the homes for less than the money owed so the city was not paid back in full.

Samario said that the city was able to recoup a portion of those loans, but still incurred a total loss of $308,512.

The Employee Mortgage Loan Assistance Program, which Noozhawk has written previously about, was open to all permanent city employees, full or part-time, who were first-time homebuyers and purchased a home on the South Coast.

The last loan was issued in 2009, and Santa Barbara's City Council decided in 2011 to keep the program dormant. At that point, no employees had defaulted on a loan.

When Samario previously spoke with Noozhawk about the program, he noted that when the program started in 2001, “we were in a much different place from an economic standpoint.”

When home prices began to increase, “it was becoming more and more difficult for folks to buy a home,” he said.

This week, Samario said it's important to note that the program made a difference when people would have left the area otherwise.

"The vast majority of the loans haven't been defaulted on," he said.

With EMLAP, the employee placed a minimum down payment of 5 percent, and the bank provided a first deed of 80 percent. The city would then make up the remainder with a maximum loan of 15 percent.

City participation was limited to a purchase price of $1.25 million.

The city’s loan to employees was based on a variable interest rate tied to Local Agency Investment Fund interest rates, which are quite low, and employees are only required to pay interest for the first five years.

After that, the employee must pay interest and principal and the loan is due at the end of a 15-year period.

“To assist the employee, the city will also pay up to four points to the bank on the employees’ first deed of trust loan, up to $40,000 in order to ‘buy down’ the interest rate on the first trust deed,” the terms of the program say. “The points paid by the city are to be repaid when the second deed (to the city) is refinanced or if the home is sold.”

The city hasn't released employee information about the loans in the EMLAP program, but the city did additionally approve a $500,000 home loan to Police Chief Cam Sanchez as part of his employment contract in 2001.

That loan is not technically part of the EMLAP program.

