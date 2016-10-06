Santa Barbara Takes Down Buena in 3 Sets

Soliel Hallig put away a team-high 8 kills for Santa Barbara High in a 25-17, 27-25, 25-18 sweep over Buena in a Channel League girls volleyball match on Thursday.
Hallig, a transfer student, recently became eligible to play.
Liana Tacconelli paced the defense with 15 digs.
"This was definitely our best serving and passing match of the season," said Santa Barbara coach John Gannon.
The Dons (3-2 in league) play at Dos Pueblos on Tuesday.
— Noozhawk sports editor Barry Punzal can be reached at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address). Follow Noozhawk Sports on Twitter: @NoozhawkSports. Connect with Noozhawk on Facebook.