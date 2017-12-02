Monday, April 16 , 2018, 2:25 pm | Partly Cloudy 64º

 
 
 
 
Boys Soccer

Santa Barbara takes down Dos Pueblos, Paso Robles; Wins Cats and Hounds Tourney

By Christian Eckert, Sports Reporter | December 2, 2017 | 9:22 p.m.

The Santa Barbara boys soccer team defeated local rival Dos Pueblos 3-2 on Saturday in a non-league matchup as part of the Cats and Hounds Tournament in Atascadero.

The Dons came out of the gates hot, scoring three first half goals. Owen Lambe scored twice and Harrison Foy added a goal himself. 

Mathias Erikson scored his first career varisty goal to get the Chargers on the board early in the second half. 

Near the end of the match, Oscar Ferreira scored his second goal of the young season to bring Dos Pueblos within one, but the Chargers were unable to score again. 

Dos Pueblos head coach Matt York praised the play of Wyatt Babineau in center midfield, claiming that it was largely responsible for the turnaround after halftime.

Santa Barbara defeated Paso Robles in the championship match 5-4 on penalty kicks after regulation ended 0-0. Dos Pueblos took down Coast Union 4-1 in the consolation match. 

"Proud of the boys for a nice first week of the season," explained Santa Barbara head coach Todd Heil. "The key for us now is to not get complacent, stay humble and continue to work each day at getting better together as a team."

