Santa Barbara Takes Down Loyola to Win Karch Kiraly TOC for First Time Since 2005

Boys Volleyball

Will Rottman pounds 27 kills, and Dons receive several contributions in four-set victory against Division 1 4th-ranked Cubs

It’s all coming together for the Santa Barbara High boys volleyball as the regular season winds down.

The Dons showed they are ready for the stretch run and the playoffs by winning their Karch Kiraly Tournament of Champions for the first time since 2005 on Saturday.

CIF-SS Division 1 seventh-ranked Santa Barbara took down fourth-ranked and tournament top seed Loyola in four sets for the championship, 25-22, 25-15, 24-26, 25-21, at J.R. Richards Gym.

Will Rottman blasted 27 kills, including the match winner in the final, and was named the tournament MVP. Libero Matt Suh, outside hitter Riley Roach and setter Henry Haber were named to the all-tournament team.

But it was an all-around team effort by Santa Barbara that led it to the championship and a semifinal sweep of L.A. City power Palisades Charter in a morning semifinal.

“It means everything to us,” said Haber of winning the tournament. “It shows how we’ve grown over the past couple of weeks. We really brought it together as a team. All of the losses we’ve gone through have shaped us to be the team that we are now. It’s truly incredible.”

The Dons lost to Loyola in five sets a couple of weeks ago.

“I can’t remember the last time we beat Loyola,” Santa Barbara coach Chad Arneson said. “This is a special moment. Our kids, they earned it.

“It’s really gratifying to see how far we’ve come. This is a great accomplishment. That’s a good program and these kids should be really proud of what they accomplished this weekend. But we can’t be satisfied. I keep telling them, never be satisfied.”

While the Stanford-bound Rottman received the bulk of the sets, Haber did a nice job mixing things up and keeping Loyola’s blockers guessing. He had 35 assists. Aiden Douglas and Kylan O’Connor were effective in the middle and Riley Roach and Sam Meister produced on the outside.

“We got a lot of depth to this team,” said Haber. “Trusting everybody has been essential. It’s not just one player who is going to win this, it’s going to be a team contribution and that’s what happened today.”

The Dons’ blocking was another big reason they won the tournament. They recorded an impressive 17 stuff blocks against one of the top hitting teams in the CIF. Douglas and O’Connor came up big on several occasions as did Haber and Rottman.

“It’s a night-and-day difference,” said Haber. “We’ve had a specialized blocking coach the past couple of weeks and it’s helped tremendously with everybody.

“Everybody’s game is cleaner. We’re picking up the spots we need to fill in. We’re getting better.”

Said Arneson: “I got to give a lot of credit to my coaches, Jon Roberts, Sam Biscaro, Tyler Hansen and Nan Verkaik. That’s quite a pedigree of coaches. I’m very lucky to have them helping us with the program."

The defense of Matt Suh also was huge for the Dons. He picked up 16 digs, and Santa Barbara turned several of them into points.

In the fourth set, Suh made a dig on a big Loyola hit and O’Connor terminated the rally with a block during a four-point run that rallied the Dons from a 12-10 deficit. O’Connor and Rottman capped the run with a combo block for a 14-12 lead.

Later in the set, Haber and Douglas combined on a block to break a 17-17 tie, and Douglas and Meister twice denied Loyola attacks for leads of 22-18 and 23-19.

Santa Barbara scored the winning point in the first set on a stuff block by Haber.

Suh made a huge play when the Dons were down 21-20 in the first set. He scrambled after a bad pass and put up a beautiful bump set in the back row that Rottman put away to tie the score.

That impressed volleyball legend, USA Women’s National Team coach and Santa Barbara High alum Karch Kiraly, who was in attendance on Saturday.

“Even Karch was saying that we’re a pretty good out-of-system setting team,” said Arneson. “Matt Suh is one of best out of system setters I’ve seen in a long time."

A mistimed middle attack by Loyola on the next play gave Santa Barbara the lead before Luke Turner tied it for the Cubs at 22-22.

On the next play, Rottman was denied by a three-man block but the Dons covered the block and Haber went back to Rottman again. This time he surprised the Cubs with a tip that fell to the floor for a side out and a 23-22 lead.

Suh served a deep floater for ace and Haber finished the set with his solo block.

The Dons were fired up.

They dominated the second set as Rottman drilled a ball off the face of a Loyola defender and Jack Gay and O’Connor combined on back-to-back blocks for an 18-9 lead.

The Dons won the set on a tip by Rottman.

Loyola regrouped in the third set and bolted out to a 19-12 advantage. But Santa Barbara crept back. Meister served a couple of aces and Rottman snapped a spike off a low set in the back row during a five-point run to pull the Dons with one, 21-20.

The Cubs held off Santa Barbara, getting a net call against the Dons at 24-24 and scoring the winning point on a ball hit long.

The teams went back and forth in the fourth set until Haber and Douglas combined for a block that gave Santa Barbara the lead for good at 18-17.

“If want to make a run in CIF, it’s going to have to be everyone … we need everyone to step up,” said Arneson. “Aiden Douglas, that was so enjoyable to see him in those sequences blocking and getting so fired up.”

He added: “We were pretty crisp and pretty consistent. Our boys are getting it done. Everyone is doing their part and it’s fun to watch.”