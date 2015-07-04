Santa Barbara Tax and Accounting Services Establishes Itself as Local Business Leader

Advice

Santa Barbara Tax and Accounting Services is sharing its growth and establishment as a local business services leader in Santa Barbara. Founder Jeff Restivo has utilized his more than eight years experience as a Certified Public Accountant to drive the company forward.

Launched in 2010, Santa Barbara Tax and Accounting Services, 420 E. Carillo St. in Santa Barbara, is a full-service accounting firm specializing in small business and individual tax preparation, QuickBooks, business and financial consulting, and support for launching a business.

Restivo has been a serving the Santa Barbara area as a public accountant for more than 10 years. Prior to launching Santa Barbara Tax and Accounting Services, he practiced at two of Santa Barbara’s largest CPA firms.

Restivo also has a background in investments from his years serving a local boutique investment firm by preparing detailed financial models and forecasts for private companies.

Santa Barbara Tax and Accounting Services is dedicated to helping individuals and small businesses with tax preparation. The company prides itself on building personal relationships with clients to provide the highest level of service and improve the Santa Barbara community as a whole.

