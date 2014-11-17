Foothill Teacher Molly Rothman Wins National Competition By ‘Bringing Science to Life’

Goleta teacher Molly Rothman has won the national “Teachers Bringing Science to Life” contest and will receive $1,000 and a science, technology, engineering and math (STEM) classroom makeover.

The contest, sponsored by National 4-H Council and Lockheed Martin, was created to provide resources and rewards for educators who encourage their students to explore the field of aerospace engineering.

Rothman, a science teacher at Foothill Elementary School in the Goleta district, was surprised with the makeover Monday morning. Rothman had submitted photos of her students conducting the 4-H National Youth Science Day “Rockets to the Rescue” experiment, which incorporates engineering, math and food security concepts to help youth learn how to apply science to solve a relevant, global issue.

Rothman has taught students at virtually all stages, from kindergarten to university levels. She has been a science specialist in Goleta and Santa Barbara for 15 years, including at Foothill for the majority of those years. She is also the academic outreach coordinator for the Molecular, Cell and Developmental Biology Department at the University of California at Santa Barbara.

The “Teachers Bringing Science to Life” contest is part of National 4-H Council’s and Lockheed Martin’s ongoing collaboration to get American youth engaged in STEM education. Studies estimate that the United States will need to produce approximately one million more STEM professionals than are expected to graduate over the next 10 years in order to ensure the nation’s global competitiveness.

“America’s public school teachers on average spend $1,000 out of their own pockets on items for their classroom,” National 4-H Council President and CEO Jennifer Sirangelo said. “And with the equipment-intensive nature of teaching STEM subjects, teachers like Molly can especially use the help. That’s why we’re proud to have partnered with a leading technology company like Lockheed Martin on this contest, and why we congratulate Molly not only for winning, but also for helping to raise the next generation of STEM professionals.”

“Molly is a terrific example of our nation’s STEM teachers, who are working hard every day to help our nation’s young people see the magic and rewards of a STEM education,” said Emily Simone, Lockheed Martin’s director of community relations. “Lockheed Martin is fully committed to working with organizations like National 4-H Council to get America’s youth interested in pursuing a STEM education to help keep our nation competitive.”