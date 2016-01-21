Santa Barbara Teachers Association Declares Impasse In Contract Negotiation Talks With District

The Santa Barbara Teachers Association, which represents about 800 employees, declared an impasse in its negotiations with the Santa Barbara Unified School District.

The two sides have engaged in four bargaining sessions but little progress has been made.

"We are negotiating for working conditions, curriculum and to maintain competitive salaries," said John Houchin, president of the Santa Barbara Teachers Association.

The union declared impasse late Tuesday. A mediator will now step in to help resolve the differences.

"The Association is hopeful that an a tentative agreement can be reached through this process," Houchin said.

The Teachers Association declared impasse after the district offered a 2-percent salary increase retroactive to July 1, 2015. The district also offered an additional 2-percent increase starting on July 1, 2016.

"It is disappointing that an impasse in contract negotiations was called as dialogue is the key to resolving differences," retiring Superintendent Dave Cash said in a statement.

He said the district representatives "hope to resolve this matter as quickly as possible."

A mediation date has not been set.

"Representatives of our school district and the Santa Barbara Teachers Association have actually held only four negotiating sessions during this contract talk cycle," Cash said.

"We have only been negotiating for less than 20 hours. We look forward to productive meetings as we move forward."

