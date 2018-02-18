Thursday, June 7 , 2018, 1:21 pm | A Few Clouds 67º

 
 
 
 

Local News

Santa Barbara Teen Dies of Injuries Suffered in Accidental Shooting

Kaiden Vague, a 16-year-old Dos Pueblos High sophomore, was fatally wounded at Glass Factory shooting area along East Camino Cielo

Kaiden Vague, a 16-year-old student at Dos Pueblos High School in Goleta, has died of wounds suffered last week in an accidental shooting at a gun range in the mountains above Santa Barbara. Click to view larger
Kaiden Vague, a 16-year-old student at Dos Pueblos High School in Goleta, has died of wounds suffered last week in an accidental shooting at a gun range in the mountains above Santa Barbara. (Vague family photo)
By Tom Bolton, Noozhawk Executive Editor | @tombol | February 18, 2018 | 5:29 p.m.

A 16-year-old Santa Barbara boy who suffered an accidental gunshot wound last week at a shooting range in the mountains above Santa Barbara has died of his injuries, according to the Santa Barbara County Sheriff’s Department.

Emergency personnel responded at about 1 p.m. Thursday to the Glass Factory shooting area along East Camino Cielo in Los Padres National Forest.

The victim, Kaiden Vague, was airlifted by Calstar medical helicopter to Santa Barbara Cottage Hospital, said Kelly Hoover, a sheriff’s spokeswoman.

The teen died the next day, his 16th birthday, she said.

“The Coroner’s Office conducted a death investigation, and has determined the 16-year-old died as result of a traumatic accidental self-inflicted gunshot wound,” Hoover said.

Family members reportedly made the decision to donate the teen’s organs to help others in need.

Kaiden was a sophomore at Dos Pueblos High School. He reportedly was training with his father and brother at the time of the accident.

He is survived by his parents, Tiffany and Shaun Vague; brothers John and Shaun Jr.; his older sister, Vivy; and his maternal grandparents.

A GoFundMe account, with a goal of $50,000, has been set up to help the family with medical and funeral expenses. Click here to make an online donation.

Funeral information was not available Sunday night.

Noozhawk executive editor Tom Bolton can be reached at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address). Follow Noozhawk on Twitter: @noozhawk, @NoozhawkNews and @NoozhawkBiz. Connect with Noozhawk on Facebook.

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.

Become a Noozhawk Supporter

First name
Last name
Enter your email
Select your membership level
×

Payment Information

You are purchasing:

Payment Method

Pay by Credit Card:

Mastercard, Visa, American Express, Discover

Pay with Apple Pay or Google Pay:

Noozhawk partners with Stripe to provide secure invoicing and payments processing.

  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click Here to Get Started >

Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >
 
 