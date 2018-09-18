Santa Barbara Teen Finds Purse with $10,000 Inside, Turns it into Sheriff’s Office

Last week, a 16-year-old from Santa Barbara found a purse with $10,000 in the road and turned it into law enforcement. was driving home from school when he spotted a handbag stuffed with $10,000 and returned it to law enforcement.

Rhami Zeini was driving home from school Sept. 12 when he noticed a black purse in the street near Turnpike and Cathedral Oaks roads in Santa Barbara, the Santa Barbara County Sheriff's Office said.

“My reaction was ‘wow’ that’s a lot of money — it’s someone else’s and I better give it back,” Zeini said. “I decided to stop, pull over, walk outside and took the purse to check inside if I could find a phone number to call or anything that would return the purse to the owner.”

After unsuccessfully attempting to find the owner’s contact information, the Laguna Blanca High School junior and his parents drove to the sheriff's station and turned in the cash and items.

“I found the I.D., makeup and a significant sum of money, so I decided the best course of action was to take it home and from there, took it to the Sheriff’s Office,” Zeini said.

Authorities were able to contact the purse's owner and returned it to her, the Sheriff's Office said on Facebook.

“She believes she left it on the roof of her car when she drove away,” the county Sheriff’s Office Facebook post says. “As a token of appreciation, she gave the young man $100 of the cash.”

The woman wants to remain anonymous, said Kelly Hoover, a sheriff's spokeswoman.

Zeini urged people to “do the right thing. It’s not yours. Return it to whoever it is, and if you can’t find them just turn it in and the authorities will find a way.”

— Noozhawk staff writer Brooke Holland can be reached at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address) . Follow Noozhawk on Twitter: @noozhawk, @NoozhawkNews and @NoozhawkBiz. Connect with Noozhawk on Facebook.