Tuesday, September 18 , 2018, 5:36 pm | Fair 76º

 
 
 
 

Local News

Santa Barbara Teen Finds Purse with $10,000 Inside, Turns it into Sheriff’s Office

boy in front of sign Click to view larger
Rhami Zeini, 16, found a purse filled with $10,000 and turned it into authorities last week, who reunited it with its owner.  (Courtesy photo)
By Brooke Holland, Noozhawk Staff Writer | @NoozhawkNews | September 18, 2018 | 4:37 p.m.

Last week, a 16-year-old from Santa Barbara found a purse with $10,000 in the road and turned it into law enforcement. was driving home from school when he spotted a handbag stuffed with $10,000 and returned it to law enforcement.

Rhami Zeini was driving home from school Sept. 12 when he noticed a black purse in the street near Turnpike and Cathedral Oaks roads in Santa Barbara, the Santa Barbara County Sheriff's Office said.

“My reaction was ‘wow’ that’s a lot of money — it’s someone else’s and I better give it back,” Zeini said. “I decided to stop, pull over, walk outside and took the purse to check inside if I could find a phone number to call or anything that would return the purse to the owner.”

After unsuccessfully attempting to find the owner’s contact information, the Laguna Blanca High School junior and his parents drove to the sheriff's station and turned in the cash and items.

“I found the I.D., makeup and a significant sum of money, so I decided the best course of action was to take it home and from there, took it to the Sheriff’s Office,” Zeini said.

Authorities were able to contact the purse's owner and returned it to her, the Sheriff's Office said on Facebook.

money Click to view larger
The lost purse had $10,000 in cash inside, the Santa Barbara County Sheriff’s Department said. (Courtesy photo)

“She believes she left it on the roof of her car when she drove away,” the county Sheriff’s Office Facebook post says. “As a token of appreciation, she gave the young man $100 of the cash.”

The woman wants to remain anonymous, said Kelly Hoover, a sheriff's spokeswoman.

Zeini urged people to “do the right thing. It’s not yours. Return it to whoever it is, and if you can’t find them just turn it in and the authorities will find a way.”

Noozhawk staff writer Brooke Holland can be reached at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address). Follow Noozhawk on Twitter: @noozhawk, @NoozhawkNews and @NoozhawkBiz. Connect with Noozhawk on Facebook.

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made using a credit card, Apple Pay or Google Pay, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments and a mailing address for checks.

Thank you for your vital support.

Become a Noozhawk Supporter

First name
Last name
Email
Select your monthly membership
Or choose an annual membership
×

Payment Information

Membership Subscription

You are enrolling in . Thank you for joining the Hawks Club.

Payment Method

Pay by Credit Card:

Mastercard, Visa, American Express, Discover
One click only, please!

Pay with Apple Pay or Google Pay:

Noozhawk partners with Stripe to provide secure invoicing and payments processing.
You may cancel your membership at any time by sending an email to .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address).

  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click Here to Get Started >

Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >
 
 