Santa Barbara Teen News Network Granted Red-Carpet Access to Film Festival

The budding journalists score media credentials to interview some of the top names in the movie business

The 26th annual Santa Barbara International Film Festival will bring the talented likes of Christopher Nolan, Annette Bening, James Franco, Geoffrey Rush, Nicole Kidman, Lesley Manville, Jacki Weaver, Hailee Steinfeld, John Hawkes and others to town. Covering the event is an experience of a lifetime, and this year, members of Santa Barbara Teen News Network will be vying for the attention of well-known industry names along with international, national and local media.

The Santa Barbara Teen News Network is a program directed by Peter McCorkle, theater arts teacher at Dos Pueblos High School. Doug Caines is sbTNN’s technical director as well as the video production teacher at Santa Barbara High School.

More than 30 local teen participants representing almost all of the public and private junior high and high schools spend their Saturday mornings writing, creating and producing their own shows to create a fast-paced, 30-minute weekly show, which airs on Santa Barbara Channels 17/21. Each week, the show spotlights positive events happening in local schools and around town.

“This is a both a tremendous learning opportunity for these teens and also a responsibility,” Caines said. “sbTNN members are taking their roles in covering the film festival very seriously and are working hard to refine interview techniques, as well as on-camera and editing roles. They’ve even gone through additional media training. They want to be professional and prepared and realize they have a unique opportunity to report this event from their perspective and to their peers.”

Selected teens from sbTNN have been granted credentials to shoot video on the red carpet as well as at the 10-10-10 Student Filmmaking Competition at this year’s SBIFF, which runs Jan. 27-Feb. 6.

The 10-10-10 Student Filmmaking and Student Screenwriting Competitions bring together student filmmakers and screenwriters with industry professionals in an effort to encourage and assist the next generation of filmmakers. The 10 films will be screened and judged on both filmmaking and screenwriting criteria. A winner in each of the competitions will be selected from both the high school and college levels, and the winning films will be shown at the closingnight festivities later that evening at The Arlington Theatre.

The sbTNN is free and is sponsored by the Patricia Henley Foundation, which believes in inspiring the voice of youth through creative arts. Programming can be viewed on Santa Barbara Channels, YouTube and Noozhawk, its partner news Web site.

Topics of this upbeat TV show are as diversified as the schools and the teens themselves, ranging from performing arts, cooking segments, comedic spoofs, mock trials, sports, science, environment, community service and movie reviews to interviews on what’s happening around town. For more information, click here or call 805.568.3600.

— Candice Tang is a publicist.