Local News

Santa Barbara Teenager Missing Since Monday

Anyone with information about 16-year-old Liz Mason is asked to call 9-1-1

By William M. Macfadyen, Noozhawk Publisher | @noozhawk | June 30, 2011 | 4:55 a.m.

Liz Mason, 16, is 5-foot-2, 100 pounds, with long, blond hair and hazel eyes.
Liz Mason, 16, is 5-foot-2, 100 pounds, with long, blond hair and hazel eyes. (Mason family photo via Facebook)

A Santa Barbara man is searching for his missing 16-year-old daughter and has asked the Facebook community for help in finding her.

Matt Mason, a local film producer and software engineer who also publishes the Planet Santa Barbara blog, said his daughter, Elizabeth “Liz” Mason, ran away from their Mesa home overnight Monday.

He described her as 5-foot-2 and 100 pounds, with long, blond hair and hazel eyes.

Mason reported his daughter missing to the Santa Barbara Police Department but has asked his more than 1,600 Facebook friends to help spread the news and her photos. Click here for Mason’s Facebook page.

Anyone with information on Liz Mason’s whereabouts is asked to call the Santa Barbara police at 805.897.2300 or dial 9-1-1.

.(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address), or call 805.689.2616.

Click here for information, resources and live chat help from the nonprofit National Runaway Switchboard, which collaborates with volunteers and responds to at-risk youth and their families with free crisis intervention services, 24 hours a day. The NRS also can be reached at 1.800.RUNAWAY (786.2929). Become a fan of the National Runaway Switchboard on Facebook. Follow the NRS on Twitter: @1800RUNAWAY.

Noozhawk publisher Bill Macfadyen can be reached at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address).

