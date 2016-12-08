Gerald Carpenter: Santa Barbara Tells Tale of Two ‘Nutcrackers’

The next two weekends are dedicated to Peter Tchaikovsky's immortal ballet, The Nutcracker, based on the story The Nutcracker and the Mouse King, by the German Romantic writer, E.T.A. Hoffmann.

Each weekend will feature a separate production of the ballet, and I will not try to influence the reader's decision between the two.

From Dec. 1 to Christmas, in any case, there are probably 30 productions of The Nutcracker less than an hour's drive from here, but these two — by the Santa Barbara Festival Ballet and the State Street Ballet — are of proven quality, beautifully and lavishly staged, and feature a live orchestra playing Tchaikovsky's gorgeous score. And they are practically just around the corner.

The Santa Barbara Festival Ballet's Nutcracker will take the stage at 2:30 and 7 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 10, and 2:30 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 11, in the vast and magical Arlington Theater. Elise Unruh will conduct the orchestra, with the Festival Ballet's Artistic Director Aimee Lopez, choreographing and directing the cast of more than 100 dancers.

Dancers include professionals Misa Kuranaga, Chase Finlay, Mary LaCroix-Lorh, Barrington Lorh and Tracy R. Kofford, with the Santa Barbara Festival Ballet Performing Company and Conservatory students, and dancers from the UCSB Department of Dance and the Santa Barbara community.

The State Street Ballet's Nutcracker plays at 2 p.m. and 7:30 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 17, and at 2 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 18, in the Granada Theater, 1214 State St. Rodney Gustafson, Gary McKenzie and Marina Fliagina are the choreographers. Brian Asher Alhadeff conducts the Opera San Luis Obispo Grand Orchestra.

In addition to guest artists and State Street's resident dancers, the production will feature the students of Gustafson Dance and the San Marcos High School Enchanté Women's Chorus—"with sets, costumes, and staging that capture the Slavic history of the ballet."

Speaking of his ballet Le Baiser de la fée/The Fairy's Kiss (1928), based on the story The Ice Maiden by Hans Christian Anderson and several pieces for solo piano by Peter Tchaikovsky, Igor Stravinsky argued that the subject matter was appropriate to Tchaikovsky's music, and that he and Anderson were kindred souls:

"... the muse having similarly branded Tchaikovsky with her fatal kiss, and the magical imprint has made itself felt in all the musical creations of this great artist."

I like to cite Stravinsky in support of Tchaikovsky, who gets little respect from the highbrows, for who can speak for modernism with more authority than Stravinsky? Even though he was himself the student of the greatest exponent of musical nationalism, Rimsky-Korsakov, Stravinsky called Tchaikovsky "the most Russian of us all."

The composer of The Rite of Spring was not completely uncritical of the composer of The Nutcracker. In the midst of a conversation with Robert Craft about his opera, Oedipus Rex, he pointed out a number of quotations or snippets of other peoples' music:

"I have made these bits and snatches my own, I think, and of them a unity. 'Soule is form,' Spenser says, 'and doth the body make.' (And I would apply that quotation to Le Baiser de la fée as well. Listening to a concert of the saccharine source material for that work the other day, I almost succumbed to diabetes.)"

Those saccharine melodies are not Tchaikovsky's only contributions to the Le Baiser de la fée. There are ghosts of The Nutcracker around every corner. The only thing missing is Christmas.

Tchaikovsky's alleged sweetness is often the fault of the production. Indeed, while The Nutcracker contains child dancers and is about childhood, it is not really, on its deepest level, a ballet for children — at least not exclusively.

Clara has to return from the land of magic at the end, and returns an adult ("no longer at ease in the old dispensation," as Stravinsky's favorite poet, T.S. Eliot, put it, in his Christmas poem). Even more to the point, there is this:

Go, go, go, said the bird: human kind

Cannot bear very much reality.

— Burnt Norton

Tickets to the Santa Barbara Festival Ballet's Nutcracker are $25-$50, and can be purchased by calling the Arlington Theatre box office, 963-4408, or by going online to www.ticketmaster.com.

Single tickets to the State Street Ballet's Nutcracker are $36, $46 and $56, and can be purchased from the Granada Theater box office, 899-2222, or online at

http://ticketing.granadasb.org/single/EventDetail.aspx?p=8095.

