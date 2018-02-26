Santa Barbara County Tells Utility Companies to Plan for Future Debris Flows

Water, sewer, gas and power agencies had major infrastructure damage after the Jan. 9 storm and are advised to plan for the next one

A new power pole is installed on Hot Springs Road in Montecito after the Montecito debris flows. (Zack Warburg / Noozhawk file photo)

Crews weld pipe in the parking lot of the Montecito Water District headquarters in January (Urban Hikers / Noozhawk file photo)

Mud and debris inundated Highway 101 in the area of Olive Mill Road in the Jan. 9 Montecito debris flow. (Zack Warburg / Noozhawk file photo)

Montecito Sanitary District crews repair a sewer main in San Ysidro Creek and encase it in concrete after Jan. 9 debris flow damage. (Montecito Sanitary District photo)

Santa Barbara County emergency officials developed new pre-storm evacuation procedures, and are telling utility companies to make contingency plans for future debris flows, including having repair crews in the Montecito area so they don’t get stuck on the wrong side of a Highway 101 closure.

Twenty-three people were killed, hundreds of homes were damaged or destroyed, and thousands of residents were displaced after the Jan. 9 debris flows. People are still digging out from the mud and debris, and the recovery will take years.

A massive repair effort was undertaken to clear roads and restore utility service to local customers, and a lot of the work happened while most of Montecito was under mandatory evacuation orders.

County officials said evacuations in Montecito, Summerland and Carpinteria are likely ahead of significant winter storms, including any that have the potential to cause another debris flow in areas below the Thomas Fire burn area.

The California Highway Patrol also plans to close down Highway 101 in that area ahead of those predicted storms, cutting off the South Coast from Ventura County.

The county wants utility companies to be preparing for a storm when the Office of Emergency Management is preparing for a storm, OEM Director Rob Lewin said.

“We want to make sure they have equipment staged so there are no hold-ups getting equipment in here,” he said.

In January, the Highway 101 closure caused a big problem for utility equipment responding to Montecito and other responding resources, Lewin said.

“Repairs take time, but we want to make sure in those initial periods of time we have resources here that are not blocked by the Highway 101 closures,” he said.

During the Jan. 9 storm, the water district’s pipeline distribution system suffered major damage, causing widespread outages and boil-water notices; the sewer system was inundated with mud and debris when manhole covers were swept off; several homes burned after a gas line break and explosion; and energized, downed power lines were reported all over the area.

“One of the concerns we had last time was damage to the gas high-pressure line. It caused an explosion and fire, and while that in itself was an event, we want to make sure (SoCalGas) is in position to mitigate problems along the way,” Lewin said.

OEM has been in touch with utility companies, and local special districts — water and sanitary districts — are responsible for their own plans, Lewin said.

While the county plans to evacuate areas before a predicted storm, Lewin said, there are no plans to turn off utility service to those areas.

“The problem, of course, with turning things off is what you do after the event, you get utility workers out to turn on everything,” Lewin said.

SoCalGas, for example, turned off natural gas service to most of Montecito at the request of the Santa Barbara County Fire Department, and later had to go house-to-house to turn it back on.

“Generally speaking, there’s not an effort to turn things off prior to an emergency,” Lewin said.

Residents should not turn off their gas, electricity or water service when they evacuate their homes, unless given direction to do so, Lewin said.

Utility companies also remind anyone doing repairs or cleanup work to call 8-1-1 before they dig to make sure they don’t damage underground lines.

Water and sanitary district plans

Montecito Sanitary District operations manager Alex Alonzo described the first few days after the debris flows as a chaotic free-for-all, with first responders and utility crews driving all over Montecito at the same time.

“You couldn’t do anything out there without stepping on each other,” he said. “There’s a better way to do it than it was done last time.”

At some point, utilities met at the Earl Warren Showgrounds to coordinate who was doing repairs where, and Alonzo suggested that future responses include damage assessment teams with utility representatives so they can note damaged manholes, downed power poles, water line breaks, etc., all at once.

The Montecito Sanitary District had no damage to its wastewater treatment plant or lift/pump stations, which are located south of Highway 101, and successfully ran on backup diesel generators following the Jan. 9 debris flows.

Most of its damage was in the form of mud and debris inundating the system, with clogged manholes and completely blocked pipes, General Manager Diane Gabriel said.

Mud sample testing after the storm found fecal bacteria in the Montecito area from raw sewage, and Montecito Sanitary District officials are concerned about preventing the system from overflowing into the environment from future storm damage.

​It’s a gravity sewer system, with all waste flowing south (downhill toward the ocean) and then west to the treatment plant, near the headquarters at 1042 Monte Cristo Lane.

The county released a map of extreme risk and high-risk areas, but there is no way to predict exactly where damage could occur, Gabriel said.

The district is installing some “false bottoms” in 40 high-risk-area manholes so debris won’t get down to the pipes, even if the manholes are sheared off again.

“The manhole would be plugged with mud, but that’s an easy job compared to chasing mud for miles, or letting it come all the way down here to the treatment plant,” Gabriel said. “We can’t do that for all 2,000 manholes.”

The district also is plugging areas where homes were destroyed — and toilets and other fixtures were sheared off — so no debris can get into the pipeline system.

Large areas of Montecito likely would be evacuated ahead of a storm big enough to cause debris flows, but Gabriel is concerned that some people will stay and heighten the risk of overflows by using the sewer system.

Gabriel urges people to leave if they’re told to evacuate, and anyone who stays is directed not to use the sewer system at all, not to flush toilets or use sinks, showers, washing machines, etc., until the district says it is safe to do so.

Even if someone’s home is undamaged, the pipes may run through a damaged area, and using the sewer system could cause backups into a home or overflow into the environment, Gabriel said.

In the case of another damaging storm, the district will not be able to immediately get access and assess whether the system is intact or not, Gabriel said.

The same warning goes for institutional customers, such as Casa Dorinda and Westmont College, she said.

“It’s something we’re concerned about because we will not be able to guarantee them service if they stay,” Gabriel said.

The district had issues with people illegally dumping debris down drains and into the system when they were cleaning their properties, but not since they sent out messages telling people not to do that, according to engineering manager Carrie Poytress.

The Montecito Water District had major damage to its high-line transmission pipeline and distribution system, causing water outages and boil-water notices for customers.

General Manager Nick Turner was present at most community meetings and press conferences during the emergency response, with updates on the damage and the repairs — some temporary, some permanent — going on throughout the system.

The damage included eight breaks in its “high-line” 14-inch transmission pipeline, at creek crossings; distribution system pipeline breaks, mostly at bridge crossings; 25 fire hydrants sheared off by mud and debris; water leaks at damaged or destroyed structures; and breaks in the Jameson Lake transmission pipeline. The distribution system breaks led to millions of gallons of water draining out of the system.

Many Montecito customers were under a boil-water notice until the system could be repaired and disinfected, which took about three weeks, according to the district.

The county and other agencies helped the district distribute water at three sites for people without potable water service.

The district did not respond to requests for comment about its contingency plans for future storms.

Both the water and sanitary districts relied on mutual aid from several neighboring agencies for assessments and repairs following the storm, and brought in outside contractors to help with the workload.

Most repair costs are expected to be reimbursed by the Federal Emergency Management Agency or other emergency funding.

Gas and electricity company plans

The South Coast is served by SoCalGas and Southern California Edison, and in both cases, Santa Barbara County is on the northern end of the utility’s service area.

A SoCalGas transmission pipeline broke during the Jan. 9 debris flow, and there was an explosion and several homes burned in the area of Via Manana.

SoCalGas shut off natural gas service to most of Montecito (about 3,600 customers) within a few days of the storm to support emergency response efforts, according to the company.

“After the debris flow, our crews worked quickly to safely assess damage to our natural gas system and complete repair work,” SoCalGas spokeswoman Christine Detz said in an emailed statement. “Fortunately, as we’ve seen in other natural disasters across the country, our natural gas system is resilient during fires and other emergencies.”

SoCalGas crews had to go house to house to turn on gas service for each customer after repairs were completed — a process slowed down as they waited for the county to lift evacuation orders.

Southern California Edison replaced hundreds of power poles after the storm, and has an All-Hazards Plan for widespread natural disasters with regular drills for staff, according to spokesman Robert Laffoon-Villegas.

Depending on the event, customers can expect outages that last for hours, days or weeks, he said.

Southern California Edison has “interrupted” power service for public safety reasons in the past, in areas that had extreme weather, including dangerous winds and “wildfire conditions,” he said in a statement.

Last December, SCE turned off power in the Idyllwild area of the Riverside County mountains, impacting several thousand customers, and restored it the next day.

“SCE’s first priority is to protect public safety and the integrity of the system serving customers,” Laffoon-Villegas said in a statement. “Depending on the potential danger to the public, SCE will consider these public safety power shutoffs in the future on a case-by-case basis.”

