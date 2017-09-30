Santa Barbara Tennis Beaten by Mira Costa

Tennis

Visiting Mira Costa broke a 3-3 tie after the first round against Santa Barbara High's girls tennis team and went on to defeat the Dons 12-6 in a non-league match on Saturday.

"It was a very competitive match from start to finish," said Dons coach Greg Tebbe. "It was a great experience for our girls to play against one of the top teams in Division 1. I liked how we competed throughout the match."

Santa Barbara is now 7-5 on the season. The Dons play Arroyo Grande at home on Wednesday.

