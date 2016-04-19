Sunday, April 1 , 2018, 7:01 am | Fog/Mist 54º

 
 
 
 
Tennis

Santa Barbara Tennis Clinches Channel League Title

By Barry Punzal, Noozhawk Sports Editor | April 19, 2016 | 6:15 p.m.

Santa Barbara High wrapped up the Channel League boys tennis title on Tuesday with a 13-5 victory over Dos Pueblos.

Spencer Ekola and Noah Ostovany each won three sets in singles and the doubles team of Jackson Powell and Taggart Mills also went 3-0.

Santa Barbara improves to 7-0 in league and 12-4 overall.

"I am especially proud of our seniors who have won the Channel League title all four years," Dons coach Greg Tebbe said. "That is an amazing accomplishment and they certainly have done their part to uphold the tradition of excellence for this program, which goes back 70 years.  In fact, our biggest fan is an alum, Elden Ford, who played for the Dons in the 1940s and he was a member of Dons tennis teams that won Channel League and CIF tennis titles.

"We often have legendary coach Jack Trigueiro attend our home matches.  He won 11 CIF titles in the 1980s and 90s.  It is great to see this tradition first hand whenever we take the court."

Santa Barbara displayed a balanced attack, winning 6 of 9 singles points and 7 doubles points

"There was high quality tennis being played on all the courts in all three rounds," Tebbe said. "It shows the depth and strength of our league this year.  Even though we have been able to dominate both DP and San Marcos, they are both good, young teams and all of our matches have been very competitive."

Chris Lane of DP outlasted Michael Chung in a long singles set and Miles Baldwin returned to the Chargers lineup and won two sets in doubles with partner Bryce Ambrose.

"We had two other close sets (one in singles the other in doubles) that we could not convert," said DP coach Liz Frech. "The doubles set went to a tiebreaker (8-6)."

Dos Pueblos is 3-3 in league and 9-6 overall.

"In all, I am proud and impressed with how my team performed today. They moved well, grinded out points, and fought to the end," said Frech.

On Thursday, DP and Santa Barbara players will compete in CIF competition at the Ojai Tournament.  Mason Dochterman and Bryce Ambrose will represent DP in the doubles division. For Santa Barbara, Ekola is playing singles and the team Powell and Taggart are in the doubles.

Santa Barbara:
Singles
Spencer Ekola 3-0
Noah Ostovany 3-0
Mike Chung 0-2
Isaac Kershner 0-1
Doubles
Jackson Powell / Taggart Mills 3-0
Tyler Greenwald / Harry DeBoer 2-1
Logan Lender / Taylor Kleine 2-1

Dos Pueblos:
Singles
Villano 1-2
Lane 1-2
Dochterman 1-2
Doubles
Hodosy / Hodesy 0-3
Ambrose / Baldwin 2-1
Roberts / Rennick 0-3

